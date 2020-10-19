Beat writer Bob Asmussen sizes up the Illinois special teams ahead of the 2020 season that kicks off Friday night against No. 16 Wisconsin in Madison, Wis.
Preseason MVP:
Blake Hayes, punter
The returning Big Ten Punter of the Year is among the leading candidates for the Ray Guy Award, which goes to the nation’s best player at the position.
Hayes led the Big Ten in punting average last season, edging Ohio State’s Drue Chrisman and Michigan’s Will Hart.
The 6-foot-6, 215-pound Australian has a strong leg, but is also valued for his accuracy. His ability to pin opponents deep is considered a huge asset for Lovie Smith’s defense.
Hayes learned many of his skills in his native country, long before he considered trying American football.
At his current pace, Hayes will break Steve Weatherford’s school record for career average.
Hayes is considered the top NFL draft prospect among current college punters.
He has already been named a semifinalist for the Campbell Trophy, which factors in athletic and academic skill, and will leave as one of the best punters in Illini history.
Mr. Reliable:
Ethan Tabel, long snapper
If it goes the way Tabel hopes, you will rarely read his name in The News-Gazette.
Often, the only time a long snapper gets mentioned in a story is when he sails the ball over a punter’s head.
The former walk-on enters his fourth year as the starter. He is on the Patrick Mannelly Award watch list for the nation’s best long snapper.
Last season, the 6-foot, 210-pound native of Barrington was second on the team in punt return tackles with four.
Fun fact he can brag about to his grandkids someday: He snapped the ball for James McCourt’s game-winning field goal against No. 6 Wisconsin in 2019.
Breakout player:
Trevon Sidney, returner
Lovie Smith is keeping the identity of his returners to himself.
The coach recently said that the first job is to catch the ball. Sidney, who is returning from injury, has shown an ability to do that. And he has the game-breaking potential the Illini want from their returners.
Donny Navarro and Chase Brown could also find themselves fielding kickoffs or punts.
If Sidney is able to give the team a spark, and shorten the field, he will have a chance to do it early in the season. And if any Illini can take a return to the end zone — either on a punt or a kickoff — it will mark the first time since the 2013 season when V’Angelo Bentley returned a punt and a kickoff for a touchdown.
Needs to step up:
James McCourt, kicker
Of course, he already did against the Badgers. And he made 12 other field goals and 42 extra points.
The 2019 season was McCourt’s first year as starter after backing up All-Big Ten kicker Chase McLaughlin.
But McCourt wants to improve his accuracy. He hit only 68 percent of his field goals in 2019, ranking near the bottom of the Big Ten.
Numbers game: 10th
That’s where the Illini finished in the Big Ten in punt returns in 2019, averaging 5.7 yards per try. By comparison, league leader Maryland averaged 13.7 yards per return.
While kickoff returns have been overwhelmed by strong legs and rules changes, punt returns remain a viable option for special teams. And a great way to gain an advantage in a close game.
They said it
“I try to keep positive thoughts. It’s super important for a specialist. That’s just a moment in time that I felt my best. I felt super confident out there and I try to replicate that feeling with every kick. That Wisconsin kick definitely helped me gain confidence. I don’t think I really noticed it until the offseason and started implementing that in my routine.”
— Illinois kicker James McCourt on what the game-winner against
Wisconsin meant to him