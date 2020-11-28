Quarterback Brandon Peters has been a success since his transfer to Illinois from Michigan before the 2019 season. He led his new team to a bowl his first year and is coming off one of his best performances in a dominant win against Nebraska. That game followed a three-game break for Peters because he tested positive for COVID-19. Beat writer Bob Asmussen chatted with the Avon, Ind., native earlier this week about his family, his possible return in 2021 and life after the pandemic.
EDITOR’S NOTE: Ohio State announced Friday night it was canceling Saturday’s scheduled 11 a.m. game against Illinois in Champaign due to positive COVID-19 tests.
What are you most thankful for?
The biggest thing for me is I have a really supportive family. My mom, my dad, my sister, both grandmas, my grandpa — they are always there for me. Family is everything. If it wasn’t for that support system, I wouldn’t be anything.
Were they at the game in Lincoln?
My mom and dad came out. They actually drove (631 miles). That was great.
What did you do to celebrate the win?
Went home, sat down on the couch and watched the Michigan game. I went to McDonald’s.
What was the hardest part about sitting out?
Definitely mentally. I never felt sick enough to the point where I wouldn’t be able to play. That was the hardest part: knowing that I could be out there helping my team win games. When you can’t play football for reasons like this, it’s tough. You’ve got to protect the people around you. I get all that part, but it’s definitely frustrating.
It was different than being out with an injury.
For me, the only symptom I really had was a loss of taste and smell and small headaches. It only lasted a couple days. There wasn’t anything crazy. Once that subsided, I felt good enough. I felt like I should be out there. That for me was the toughest part, knowing I could be out there. I’ve played a game when I was 10 times sicker than I was (this time). It would take a lot for me not to be out there.
What was it like not tasting your food?
It’s very strange. It’s a weird sensation.
What did you eat first after your taste came back?
The day I got out of the hotel, I got Panda Express. I just had a craving for it.
What was your role at Rutgers?
For me, I just wanted to get back into preparation, seeing defenses and recognizing things. It was nice to be there for Isaiah (Williams) for his first start. I tried to give him little tips.
You did not look rusty at all at Nebraska.
I was just itching to get back on the field. I came back the Wednesday before the game. I had three or four days of practice before we started prepping for Nebraska. That was big. I started getting back in the groove.
Any carryover feelings toward Ohio State from your time at Michigan?
To me, it’s just another team. Being at Illinois, it’s not like a massive rivalry. When I was at Michigan, I never really got a chance to step in and play them. I never got to personally feel that rivalry as a player. If I did, it would be a little different to me.
You are listed as a senior, but will be allowed to come back in 2021. What will be the key factors in your decision?
I’m honestly not sure. I’m not looking to make a decision too fast or rush it right now. Things will play themselves out. Whatever happens, happens. You’ve got to do whatever is best for you. When that time comes, with communication with my family and coaches, the right decision will be made.
Do you want to give Blake Hayes a shot at running back?
Definitely not. He didn’t move too bad other than trying to juke the error. That was a huge play for us. Props to him for seeing that and taking advantage of it.
What is it like for you to play with no fans in the stands?
It’s a different feeling. It’s more like a scrimmage feeling. It doesn’t give any team an advantage. I’m just glad we’re back on the field and we’re playing football this year.
When everything is opened back up, what’s the first thing you will do?
That’s a very, very good question. Being able to be in public without having to wear a mask, that would be very comforting.