➜ BRIAN ALLEN, a defensive lineman from St. Thomas More (Conn.) who committed to Illinois on Aug. 23, and the Chancellors dominated Vision Academy 64-0 in its home opener. St. Thomas More (4-1) has a bye week before taking on Monroe College on Oct. 8. The Chancellors were initially scheduled to play the controversial Bishop Sycamore team on that date, but Bishop Sycamore’s remaining schedule has been canceled.
➜ JORDAN ANDERSON, a running back from Joliet Catholic who committed to the Illini on April 29, and the Hilltoppers beat Crete-Monee 41-27. After scoring a touchdown in his return from injury last week, Anderson was once again inactive on Friday night. Joliet Catholic (5-0) is scheduled to play St. Laurence (3-2) at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
➜ OWEN ANDERSON, a tight end from Hun School (Princeton, NJ) who committed to Illinois on April 28, and the Raiders cruised to a 52-7 win over Salisbury School on Saturday. Anderson caught a 14-yard touchdown pass in the victory, as Hun moved to 2-0 on the year. The Raiders are set to travel to 2-0 Blair Academy (N.J.) at 7:45 p.m. on Saturday.
➜ JARED BADIE, a linebacker from Oswego East who committed to the Illini on July 4, and the Wolves won 27-7 against West Aurora on Friday. Badie had a tackle for loss on West Aurora’s final drive, and the Wolves defense generated three turnovers. Oswego East (5-0) is scheduled to host Minooka (1-3) at 7 p.m. on Friday.
➜ HANK BEATTY, a wide receiver from Rochester who committed to Illinois on April 17, and the Rockets defeated Springfield 62-20 on Friday. Beatty, who starts at quarterback for Rochester, completed 10 of 16 passes for 133 yards and three passing touchdowns. He added two rushing touchdowns and racked up 109 yards on 14 carries, including a 26-yard touchdown run. Rochester (4-1) is set to travel to Springfield Lanphier (0-5) at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
➜ HENRY BOYER, a tight end from Brother Rice (Chicago) who committed to the Illini on April 29, and the Crusaders bounced back from a tough loss to Loyola Academy with a 44-14 win against De La Salle on Friday. Boyer had a quiet night, but made a key block that helped open up a hole for a 55-yard Crusaders rushing touchdown. Brother Rice (4-1) will travel to Chicago Mt. Carmel (4-1) at 7:30 on Friday in another high-profile matchup.
➜ MATT FRIES, an offensive tackle from Cranford (N.J.), and the Cougars knocked off Kennedy Memorial 49-20 on Friday. Fries helped the Cougars amass 276 rushing yards and four touchdowns on the ground for an average of 9.2 yards per carry. Cranford (3-0) will host 3-2 Scotch Plains-Fanwood (N.J.) at 8 p.m. on Friday.
➜ ASHTON HOLLINS, an athlete from George County (Lucedale, Miss.) who announced his commitment to the Illini on June 30, and the Rebels won 43-27 at home against previously undefeated Gautier on Friday. The Rebels (2-3) are set to host West Harrison (1-3) on Friday at 7 p.m.
➜ MALACHI HOOD, a linebacker from Joliet Catholic who committed to Illinois on June 7, and the Hilltoppers defeated Crete-Monee 41-27. Hood intercepted a Crete-Monee pass in the third quarter to set up a Hilltoppers touchdown that put them up 27-7. Joliet Catholic is scheduled to host St. Laurence (3-2) at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
➜ AIDAN LAUGHERY, an athlete from Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley who committed to the Illini on July 14, and the Falcons lost 29-7 at Eureka on Friday. Laughery, who is a running back and safety for GCMS, once again missed the game with a knee injury he sustained in the season opener. The Falcons (3-2) are scheduled to host Ridgeview/Lexington (2-3) at 7 p.m. on Friday.
➜ DONOVAN LEARY, a quarterback from Timber Creek (Sicklerville, N.J.) who committed to Illinois on March 29, and the Chargers bounced back to win 20-14 versus Highland Regional on Friday night. Leary completed 5 of 10 passes for 141 yards, with the bulk of them coming on an 80-yard touchdown pass to Zyheem Coleman-Frazier. Leary added 37 yards on the ground on nine attempts. Timber Creek (2-3) is scheduled to play at 3-2 Clearview (N.J.) at 8 p.m. on Friday.
➜ CLAYTON LEONARD, an offensive lineman from Iroquois West who committed back on April 18, and the Raiders won 32-20 at Seneca on Friday. Leonard helped the Raiders’ backfield rack up 307 rushing yards and five touchdowns in the win. On defense, Leonard had two tackles and a quarterback hurry. Iroquois West (4-1) is scheduled to host Momence (3-2) at 7 p.m. on Friday.
➜ SHAWN MILLER, a wide receiver from IMG Academy (Fla.) who committed to the Illini on July 17, and the Ascenders blanked Central (Mass.) 49-0. Miller caught one pass in the first half for a first-down gain as the Ascenders ran up a 35-0 lead before halftime. IMG Academy (6-0) has an open date this week, and is scheduled to host fellow Illini commit Brian Allen and St. Thomas More (Conn.) at 8 p.m. on Oct. 15.
➜ JOEY OKLA, an offensive lineman from Arrowhead (Wis.) who committed to the Illini on Feb. 5, and the Warhawks lost in a shootout at Muskego on Friday night, 53-49. Okla helped propel the high-powered Arrowhead offense to four rushing touchdowns in the second half — all by Alijah Maher-Parr, who finished with six touchdowns and 398 rushing yards on the night. Arrowhead (4-2) is scheduled to host 2-4 Waukesha South (Wis.) at 7 p.m. on Friday night.
➜ EIAN PUGH, a wide receiver from Fenwick High School in Oak Park who committed to the Illini on June 4, and the Friars lost 27-24 to on a late field goal against Loyola Academy on Friday. Pugh made three first-down catches for the Friars, who mounted a late scoring drive to tie the game. Fenwick (3-2) will host Marmion (3-2) at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
➜ HUNTER WHITENACK, an offensive tackle from New Prairie (Ind.) who committed to the Illini on April 16, and the Cougars won a low-scoring game 9-0 against South Bend Adams (Ind.) on Friday. Whitenack had one tackle on defense, while the Cougars rushing attack gained 150 yards in the win. New Prairie (5-1) has a bye week before hosting Penn (2-4) on Oct. 8.