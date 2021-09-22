➜ BRIAN ALLEN, a defensive lineman from St. Thomas More (Conn.) who committed to Illinois on Aug. 23, and the Chancellors gutted out a 20-14 win against the Naval Academy Preparatory School. Allen had one sack in the win.
➜ JORDAN ANDERSON, a running back from Joliet Catholic who committed to the Illini on April 29, and the Hilltoppers beat Providence Catholic 42-0 on Friday night. Anderson returned from injury and had 53 rushing yards on 11 carries, including a 6-yard score that put the Hilltoppers up 21-0 in the second quarter. He also had a 26-yard catch. Next up for Joliet Catholic (4-0) is a home matchup against Crete-Monee (3-1) at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
➜ OWEN ANDERSON, a tight end from Hun School (N.J.) who committed to Illinois on April 28, and the Raiders were 31-14 winners against Brunswick School (Conn.) in the season-opener on Friday night. Anderson had three catches for 68 yards and a touchdown. The Raiders (1-0) are scheduled to host Salisbury School (Conn.) (0-1) at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.
➜ JARED BADIE, a linebacker from Oswego East who committed to the Illini on July 4, and the Wolves won via forfeit against Joliet Central. The Wolves (4-0) are scheduled to play at West Aurora (3-1) at 7 p.m. on Friday.
➜ HANK BEATTY, a quarterback/wide receiver from Rochester who committed to Illinois on April 17, and the Rockets earned a 54-20 win at Decatur Eisenhower on Friday. Beatty threw for four touchdowns, completing 10 of 17 passes for 135 yards. He also had two carries for 46 yards, one of which was for a touchdown, and had two catches for 14 yards. Rochester (3-1) is scheduled to host Springfield (3-1) at 7 p.m. on Friday.
➜ HENRY BOYER, a tight end from Brother Rice who committed to the Illini on April 29, and the Crusaders lost a nail-biter at home on Friday to Loyola Academy, 46-43. Boyer had a big block on the Crusaders’ first drive, and caught a 6-yard touchdown pass to tie the game at 21. Boyer also added a reception to complete a 2-point conversion in the fourth quarter. Brother Rice (3-1) is set to play at De La Salle (2-2) at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
➜ MATT FRIES, an offensive tackle from Cranford (N.J.) Senior High, and the Cougars crushed Summit 45-8 on Friday. Fries had one sack for a loss of three yards in the victory. Next up for Cranford (2-0) is Kennedy Memorial (N.J.) (0-4) at 8 p.m. on Friday night.
➜ ASHTON HOLLINS, an athlete from George County (Miss.) who announced his commitment to the Illini on June 30, and the Rebels lost 28-14 at home to Wayne County. George County went with Deuce Knight under center instead of Hollins, who threw two interceptions the week prior. Hollins, whom Illinois recruited to play wide receiver, and the Rebels (1-3) are scheduled to play at Gautier (Miss.) (3-0) on Friday.
➜ MALACHI HOOD, a linebacker from Joliet Catholic who committed to Illinois on June 7, and the Hilltoppers dominated Providence Catholic 42-0. Hood racked up six tackles, including two for no gain, and rushed for 15 yards on a jet sweep. He also helped the Hilltoppers hold Providence Catholic to 162 total yards, including just 43 passing yards. Joliet Catholic (4-0) hosts Crete-Monee (3-1) on Friday night.
➜ AIDAN LAUGHERY, a running back from Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley who committed to the Illini on July 14, and the Falcons won 14-7 against LeRoy. Laughery was held out with a knee injury he sustained during a season-opening loss to Carlinville on Aug. 28. The Falcons (3-1) are scheduled to play at Eureka (3-1) at 7 p.m. on Friday.
➜ DONOVAN LEARY, a quarterback from Timber Creek (N.J.) who committed to Illinois on March 29, and the Chargers were blown out 44-7 by Winslow Township (N.J.) on Friday. Leary struggled on the night, completing 20 of 39 pass attempts for 158 yards and two interceptions. He lost 18 yards on two carries. On Friday, Timber Creek (1-3) is set to host Highland Regional (N.J.) (2-0) at 8 p.m.
➜ CLAYTON LEONARD, an offensive lineman from Iroquois West who committed back on April 18, and the Raiders lost 28-14 at Salt Fork. Leonard had four tackles and forced a fumble in the loss, and he helped pave the way for the Raiders’ rushing attack to finish with 263 yards and two touchdowns on 33 carries. Iroquois West (3-1) will travel to Seneca (1-3) for a 7 p.m. kickoff on Friday night.
➜ SHAWN MILLER, a wide receiver from IMG Academy (Fla.) who committed to the Illini on July 17, and the Ascenders blew out Jones (Fla.) 63-3 on Friday night. Miller played but didn’t register any stats in another easy Ascenders win. IMG Academy (4-0) is set to play at Central (Mass.) (1-1) at 8 p.m. on Saturday.
➜ JOEY OKLA, an offensive lineman from Arrowhead (Wis.) who committed to the Illini on Feb. 5, and the Warhawks were 16-8 winners at home against Kettle Moraine (Wis.). Okla helped the Warhawks’ attack rack up 230 rushing yards in the win. Arrowhead (4-1) is scheduled to play at Muskego (Wis.) (4-1) on Friday night.
➜ EIAN PUGH, a wide receiver from Fenwick High School in Oak Park who committed to the Illini on June 4, and the Friars blanked De La Salle 49-0 on Friday night. Pugh had a 7-yard touchdown catch that gave Fenwick a comfortable 20-0 lead early on in the second quarter. The Friars (3-1) are set to host Loyola Academy (4-0) at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
➜ HUNTER WHITENACK, an offensive tackle from New Prairie (Ind.) who committed to the Illini on April 16, and the Cougars shut out St. Joseph (Ind.) 35-0 on Friday night. With Whitenack’s help, New Prairie running backs had four touchdowns and finished with 280 rushing yards. Next up for the Cougars (4-1) is a road trip to Adams (Ind.) (3-2) at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.