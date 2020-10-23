Listen to this article

We're keeping an eye on Twitter throughout Friday's Big Ten football regular season opener between Illinois and No. 14 Wisconsin and Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Here's a selection of some of the best reactions to what the Illini and Badgers are producing on the field.

PREGAME AND FIRST QUARTER

Positive thoughts from a former Illini ...

Hardee tweet

Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters rushing for a first down came as a surprise ...

Peters rushing tweet

Leading off the schedule has its benefits ...

Illinois offense leading tweet

Time for Wisconsin to update its rosters ...

Bad Illinois roster tweet
Worry about both the health of linebacker Jake Hansen and a ball placement late in the opening quarter ...

Bad spot tweet
Injured Hansen tweet
Peters making up a big part of Illinois' first-quarter attack ...

First half offense tweet
SECOND QUARTER

Illinois fans not exactly feeling happy after Wisconsin goes up 14-0 early in the second period ...

Bill Murray Illini
Trump Big Ten tweet
Socially distanced defense tweet
Isaiah Williams getting a little rope at quarterback this evening ...

Two quarterbacks tweet
Is Peters actually the son of one of the quarterbacking greats?

Peters Manning tweet
Praise for Illinois' unique helmet design for this game ...

Black block I tweet
Some thoughts about Illinois' coaching staff thus far ...

Lovie praise tweet
Rod Smith anger tweet
Despite an early fumble, Mike Epstein is still in fans' good graces ...

Mike Epstein tweet
Already some folks who are foregoing Big Ten football ...

Skipping game tweet
Balancing Peters and Williams is proving tricky ...

Rusty team tweet
Tarique Barnes with the defensive touchdown late in the second quarter to pull the Illini within seven ...

Tarique Barnes tweet 1
Tarique Barnes tweet 2
Tarique Barnes tweet 3
Graham Mertz and the Badgers quickly drive down the field after Illinois' defensive score to steal back the momentum ...

Wisconsin quick score tweet 1
Wisconsin quick score 2
The Illinois offense hasn't found its rhythm tonight ...

Illinois offense struggles tweet 1
Illinois offense struggles tweet 2
Wisconsin tacks on another touchdown to go up 28-7 at halftime ...

End of half tweet 1
End of half tweet 2
End of half tweet 3
End of half tweet 4
End of half tweet 6
End of half tweet 7
Halftime tweet 8
Halftime tweet 9
THIRD QUARTER

Some observations as the third quarter gets off to a plodding start ...

Start of Q3 tweet 1
Start of Q3 tweet 2
More bad news for Illinois, as linebacker Jake Hansen will remain out after taking a knee to the head in the first half ...

Hansen out tweet

Not relevant anymore after Mertz finally missed on a pass (following 17 consecutive completions), but ...

Mertz completion percentage tweet
Mertz misses one
Colin Likas is the preps coordinator at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at clikas@news-gazette.com, or on Twitter at @clikasNG.

