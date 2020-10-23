We're keeping an eye on Twitter throughout Friday's Big Ten football regular season opener between Illinois and No. 14 Wisconsin and Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Here's a selection of some of the best reactions to what the Illini and Badgers are producing on the field.
PREGAME AND FIRST QUARTER
Positive thoughts from a former Illini ...
Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters rushing for a first down came as a surprise ...
Leading off the schedule has its benefits ...
Time for Wisconsin to update its rosters ...
Worry about both the health of linebacker Jake Hansen and a ball placement late in the opening quarter ...
Peters making up a big part of Illinois' first-quarter attack ...
SECOND QUARTER
Illinois fans not exactly feeling happy after Wisconsin goes up 14-0 early in the second period ...
Isaiah Williams getting a little rope at quarterback this evening ...
Is Peters actually the son of one of the quarterbacking greats?
Praise for Illinois' unique helmet design for this game ...
Some thoughts about Illinois' coaching staff thus far ...
Despite an early fumble, Mike Epstein is still in fans' good graces ...
Already some folks who are foregoing Big Ten football ...
Balancing Peters and Williams is proving tricky ...
Tarique Barnes with the defensive touchdown late in the second quarter to pull the Illini within seven ...
Graham Mertz and the Badgers quickly drive down the field after Illinois' defensive score to steal back the momentum ...
The Illinois offense hasn't found its rhythm tonight ...
Wisconsin tacks on another touchdown to go up 28-7 at halftime ...
THIRD QUARTER
Some observations as the third quarter gets off to a plodding start ...
More bad news for Illinois, as linebacker Jake Hansen will remain out after taking a knee to the head in the first half ...
Not relevant anymore after Mertz finally missed on a pass (following 17 consecutive completions), but ...