We're keeping on eye on Twitter throughout Saturday's home opener for Illinois football, a matchup with Purdue in which the Illini will attempt to improve to 1-1. And we're compiling a selection of some of the best reactions to what's happening at Memorial Stadium.
THIRD QUARTER
As in the pregame, more bad news for Illinois on the health front ...
QB Matt Robinson and DL Jamal Woods will not return.— Illini Stats & Notes (@IlliniStats) October 31, 2020
It looked like Illinois was in trouble, but then ...
Purdue RB Zander Horvath fumbles at the 1-yard line. Jake Hansen with the recovery. Rather significant moment for the #Illini, who were about to go down by two touchdowns with Purdue driving at will again.— Scott Richey (@srrichey) October 31, 2020
Lovie Smith has taken a beating today on social media, but after that latest play ...
I will give Lovie Smith one thing--- his defense STILL finds a way to get turnovers.— Nate Williamson (@NateJWSports) October 31, 2020
Creative Halloween costumes
Gonna shoot myself in the foot and go as Purdue football for Halloween— Jeremy Anderson (@JeremyAnder199) October 31, 2020
And the fumble recovery goes to ...
.@DevonWitherspo1 with the fumble recovery - the first of his career. #Illini pic.twitter.com/tfeH9maGMa— Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) October 31, 2020
Purdue may get a key defender back ...
George Karlaftis just took a jog around the field. Seems to be testing out the ankle for a possible return to the game.— Exponent Sports Desk (@Exponent_Sports) October 31, 2020
The altered I on the keyboard is a nice touch (unfortunately the score has gotten worse) ...
#ILL let’s go illini! hoping next year we will all be back at memorial stadium for homecoming! 🧡💙 pic.twitter.com/vntf2avU83— Elena Wilson (@elena_wilson98) October 31, 2020
David Bell getting some love after his second receiving touchdown of the day ...
David Bell is a machine. Best sophomore receiver in the country. 4 TDs two games into the season. Purdue.— Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) October 31, 2020
SECOND QUARTER
Former Illinois receiver picked an unfortunate time to turn on his TV (as Coran Taylor threw an interception) ...
Just tuned in .. let’s ride! #Illini— Ryan Lankford (@Playmaka3x4) October 31, 2020
CBS Sports writer getting stressed out watching Illinois play ...
Taking a mental health day and not watching the rest of this Illini game.— Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) October 31, 2020
When one of your wide receivers is sidelined, just plug in another (14-0 Purdue after Milton Wright's touchdown catch) ...
Tired: Rondale Moore and David Bell are the best WR duo in the Big Ten.— Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) October 31, 2020
Wired: David Bell and Milton Wright are the best WR duo in the Big Ten.
A unique, mathematical take ...
Someone could earn their PhD calculating if #Illini have had to burn more acres of bad tape than Brazil has burned of Amazon rainforest.— K. Andrew Deffley (@AndrewDeffley) October 31, 2020
An indictment of the Illinois defense ...
Aidan O'Connell is 7-of-7 for 132 yards (18.8 ypp) and a TD. This after Wisconsin's Graham Mertz hit 20-of-21 passes for 248 yards and 5 TDs last week.— Tom Dienhart (@TomDienhart1) October 31, 2020
Mistakes, mistakes, mistakes ...
The #Illini have been in the red zone three times today:— Scott Richey (@srrichey) October 31, 2020
First time - Personal foul that took them out of FG range
Second time - Coran Taylor INT
Third time - Lost fumble just now
Yikes.
Now the uniforms are getting beat up on ...
Agreed. The uniforms need some white and some stripes.— Brian Sandalow (@BrianSandalow) October 31, 2020
Is that what we’re talking about? https://t.co/H8lSVowwjk
Jake Hansen impressing with his latest forced fumble ...
That is Jake Hansen’s 9th career FF...taking sole possession of 4th all time for the #Illini (Simeon Rice, 13)— Scott Beatty (@scott_beatty) October 31, 2020
Confirmed (Illinois' first offensive touchdown of 2020) ...
As an Illini fan, I'm not sure what I just saw but it appeared to be an offensive touchdown... waiting for sources to confirm.— Lucas Kaplan (@Massteregg) October 31, 2020
TOUCHDOWN #ILLINI!— Matthew Stevens (@matthewcstevens) October 31, 2020
7-yard TD run by Mike Epstein.
By my math, the #Illini offensive scoring drought in 2020 ends at 85 minutes, 14 seconds.
Great to see @Dat26Kid back from injury and finding end zones again. 🙌@IlliniFootball gets on the board: pic.twitter.com/SjHCJwwmoa— Illinois on BTN (@IllinoisOnBTN) October 31, 2020
Also the first career collegiate points for Danville graduate Caleb Griffin ...
First Illinois offensive touchdown of the 2020 season comes with 4:46 to play in 1st half in second game of the season.— Scott Richey (@srrichey) October 31, 2020
Mike Epstein runs it in from 7 yards out. PAT by Caleb Griffin (first of his career) is good and #Illini cut deficit to 14-7.
And Griffin tacks on three more before halftime with his first collegiate field goal ...
Caleb Griffin's first career FG is ... a make from 28 yards. Pulls #Illini within a touchdown again, 17-10, with 0:23 left in 2nd quarter.— Scott Richey (@srrichey) October 31, 2020
Purdue suffered key injuries on offense and defense in the first half ...
Halftime: #Purdue 17, Illinois 10— mike carmin (@carmin_jc) October 31, 2020
Sam Garvin, George Karlaftis both injured in 1st half
FIRST QUARTER
The dulcet tones are back at Memorial Stadium ...
I hear Gene Honda on the PA. All smiles from this #WhiteSox and #Illini fan.— Alex Staab 🎙 (@StaabAlex) October 31, 2020
Well wishes from the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl scouting director ...
Wishing a speedy recovery for @IlliniFootball’s Brandon Peters & all infected! Peters doesn’t get a lot of hype but was one of my favorite prospects to study over the summer for the @NFLPABowl. I’m looking forward to studying the rest of his ‘20 tape upon his return!#Illini https://t.co/USvEApdtwE— Dane Vandernat (@DVandernat) October 31, 2020
Could be important after Purdue's starting center, Sam Garvin, went down ...
Sam Garvin down. True Freshman Gus Hartwig would be the next man up. Played many snaps last week.— ISC Purdue 🚂💨💨💨 (@ISC_PU) October 31, 2020
High praise for Purdue receiver David Bell after a big catch to set up Purdue's touchdown ...
Purdue's David Bell is a beautiful football wide receiver. He's a living breathing manual for the position. And a great kid too.— Gregg Doyel (@GreggDoyelStar) October 31, 2020
David Bell is very good at football #Analytics #PurdueFootball— Carlos🌞 (@Phobos_Falling) October 31, 2020
David Bell is a cheat code. #BoilerUp— Tanner D Lipsett (@Tanner_Lipsett) October 31, 2020
Bobby Roundtree staying positive ...
Ball out boys https://t.co/7FMpyaQxQe— Bobby Roundtree (@BobbyRoundtr97) October 31, 2020
News-Gazette columnist Loren Tate probably isn't happy right now ...
Can we ask Loren Tate to just go off on the coaches in his final send off into retirement?!?! #illini— Micah Donsbach (@micahdonsbach) October 31, 2020
Illinois' offense continues to take blows ...
Illinois now has fourth-string QB Coran Taylor in the game. #Illini— Scott Richey (@srrichey) October 31, 2020
Coran Taylor stirring up some positive emotions with his run game ...
Yes! Look at Coran go! Love seeing the Peoria guys getting it done #Illini— Nathan Baliva (@nbaliva) October 31, 2020
... as well as a bit of comedy ...
The @BoilerFootball defense right now pic.twitter.com/w1UfVOVWO1— Ben Wachtel (@benjaminwachtel) October 31, 2020
Peoria High's opponents are having flashbacks ...
Peoria’s Coran Taylor in the game for the Illini. Had a fourth down QB sneak where he followed Peoria lineman Kendrick Green for a first down. I think we’ve seen that play in this neighborhood before.— Kurt Pegler (@KurtPegler) October 31, 2020
A neat family note ...
Josh Imatorbhebhe and Daniel Imatorbhebhe played in the same game together for the first time since Dec. 29, 2017 for USC. The No. 8 Trojans lost 24-7 to No. 5 Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl.— Illini Stats & Notes (@IlliniStats) October 31, 2020
Daniel had two receptions for 25 yards.
It's Coran Taylor's show for now ...
Matt Robinson has been sitting on the bench, alone, for several minutes. No signs that he will return. #Illini— Scott Beatty (@scott_beatty) October 31, 2020
Blake Hayes boots pretty punts and draws penalties ...
Roughing the kicker saves the Illinois drive. Illinois punter continuing to be their MVP.— Hammer and Rails (@HammerAndRails) October 31, 2020
PREGAME
A little more than an hour before kickoff, Illinois fans were treated to some bad news ...
October 31, 2020
As a result, the following players are sidelined ...
Out vs. Purdue— Illini Stats & Notes (@IlliniStats) October 31, 2020
DB Christian Bobak
LB Shammond Cooper
OL Brevyn Jones
WR Kerby Joseph
OL Doug Kramer
DB Michael Marchese
K James McCourt
TE Griffin Moore
OL Moses Okpala
QB Brandon Peters
DL Keith Randolph
WR Trevon Sidney
OL Jordyn Slaughter
QB Isaiah Williams https://t.co/yVgcomGogM
That does open the door for some other guys to play, including Danville graduate Caleb Griffin ...
Illinois specialists have returned to the field after getting dressed. Still no James McCourt that I can see.— Scott Richey (@srrichey) October 31, 2020
Danville native Caleb Griffin is getting in the first kicks. So is freshman wide receiver Owen Hickey? He's the only No. 84 on the roster, so I guess it's him. #Illini
... as well as quarterback Matt Robinson ...
𝗤𝗕𝟭 → @Matt_Robinson5— Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) October 31, 2020
Kickoff in 2️⃣5️⃣ minutes on @BigTenNetwork pic.twitter.com/MctQ3C8tzF
Purdue isn't at 100 percent either ...
Purdue sophomore wide receiver Rondale Moore will not be available for Saturday’s game at Illinois. No further information is available.— Tom Dienhart (@TomDienhart1) October 31, 2020
Illinois' former long snapper wishes he was in attendance today ...
Miss you #BeatPurdue #Illini pic.twitter.com/iIpvCsP69N— Michael Martin (@MPMartin_56) October 31, 2020
Rivals.com recruiting director doesn't have much faith in Illinois ...
#Purdue a lock early over #Illini to cover 9 right? #BoilerUp— Mike Farrell (@rivalsmike) October 31, 2020