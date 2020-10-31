Listen to this article

We're keeping on eye on Twitter throughout Saturday's home opener for Illinois football, a matchup with Purdue in which the Illini will attempt to improve to 1-1. And we're compiling a selection of some of the best reactions to what's happening at Memorial Stadium.

THIRD QUARTER

As in the pregame, more bad news for Illinois on the health front ...

It looked like Illinois was in trouble, but then ...

Lovie Smith has taken a beating today on social media, but after that latest play ...

Creative Halloween costumes

And the fumble recovery goes to ...

Purdue may get a key defender back ...

The altered I on the keyboard is a nice touch (unfortunately the score has gotten worse) ...

David Bell getting some love after his second receiving touchdown of the day ...

SECOND QUARTER

Former Illinois receiver picked an unfortunate time to turn on his TV (as Coran Taylor threw an interception) ...

CBS Sports writer getting stressed out watching Illinois play ...

When one of your wide receivers is sidelined, just plug in another (14-0 Purdue after Milton Wright's touchdown catch) ...

A unique, mathematical take ...

An indictment of the Illinois defense ...

Mistakes, mistakes, mistakes ...

Now the uniforms are getting beat up on ...

Jake Hansen impressing with his latest forced fumble ...

Confirmed (Illinois' first offensive touchdown of 2020) ...

Also the first career collegiate points for Danville graduate Caleb Griffin ...

And Griffin tacks on three more before halftime with his first collegiate field goal ...

Purdue suffered key injuries on offense and defense in the first half ...

FIRST QUARTER

The dulcet tones are back at Memorial Stadium ...

Well wishes from the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl scouting director ...

Could be important after Purdue's starting center, Sam Garvin, went down ...

High praise for Purdue receiver David Bell after a big catch to set up Purdue's touchdown ...

Bobby Roundtree staying positive ...

News-Gazette columnist Loren Tate probably isn't happy right now ...

Illinois' offense continues to take blows ...

Coran Taylor stirring up some positive emotions with his run game ...

... as well as a bit of comedy ...

Peoria High's opponents are having flashbacks ...

A neat family note ...

It's Coran Taylor's show for now ...

Blake Hayes boots pretty punts and draws penalties ...

PREGAME

A little more than an hour before kickoff, Illinois fans were treated to some bad news ...

As a result, the following players are sidelined ...

That does open the door for some other guys to play, including Danville graduate Caleb Griffin ...

... as well as quarterback Matt Robinson ...

Purdue isn't at 100 percent either ...

Illinois' former long snapper wishes he was in attendance today ...

Rivals.com recruiting director doesn't have much faith in Illinois ...

