We're keeping on eye on Twitter throughout Saturday's Week 3 tilt between Illinois and Minnesota, in which both the Illini and Gophers are aiming for their first victory of the season. And we're compiling a selection of some of the best reactions to what's happening at Memorial Stadium.
THIRD QUARTER
After Illinois made some good progress to start the period ...
A casual 3rd and 48 here for the #illini after a loss of 38 on a Taylor fumble.— Josh Pietsch (@Jpietsch14) November 7, 2020
Punting from midfield usual is normal ...
Coran Taylor is grabbing at his throwing hand, seemingly hurt ...
This is all on the coaching staff. Taylor’s hand is hurt and it is clearly visible. Take a timeout and take him out. That’s on the coaching staff. You cannot tell me otherwise. If that’s not an indication of where this program is, idk what is. #Illini 🙄— Aarman Sethi (@asethi03) November 7, 2020
SECOND QUARTER
This is proving accurate again today ...
This is a broken record. Can’t stop offenses from running and can’t stop them from passing. The only way they stop are turnovers. #Illini— Herb Lawrence (@Ecnerwal23) November 7, 2020
Heck of a catch from Rashod Bateman to put Minnesota up 14-0 ...
SENSATIONAL TOUCHDOWN! #Gophers— Andy Greder (@andygreder) November 7, 2020
Rashod Bateman with an Willie Mays over-the-head grab on the fade route.
It's the star's first TD of the year. WOW
Rashod Bateman goes full Willie Mays on this beauty pic.twitter.com/Cw7hjwrMy2— Andrew Doughty (@Adoughty88) November 7, 2020
Interesting, given where the Gophers hail from ...
Warmer weather = better Gophers. As has normally been the case during Fleck’s tenure.— Alex McIntyre (@Alex_J_McIntyre) November 7, 2020
A plead for the Champaign Central grad to get reps on defense ...
Another week on Illini football. Another week we don’t play Champaign Central’s Ben Shultz. Give the kid a chance.— BobSneakerman (@BSneakerman) November 7, 2020
Has 30 rushing yards on just his first three carries ...
Is chase brown the best player on the offense?— Steve Johnson (@this_dude7) November 7, 2020
It's going worse than expected after yet another punt ...
I don't know what I expected from this Illini OL today...but it wasn't this. Especially not against this Minnesota defense (that I thought was non-existent).— Mariah Guzman (@MariahLGuzman) November 7, 2020
Current Illini coach compared with a former Illini assistant ...
2020 is nuts, man. #illini fans are growing increasingly angry with Lovie Smith, while Mike Locksley is making a case for B1G Coach of the Year.— Charlie Fillenwarth (@illinifan1280) November 7, 2020
One Illini fan is keeping an upbeat attitude ...
This smile showcases how optimistic I am about the game right now. In addition, counting down the days until I can visit again! #Illini 🧡💙😊 pic.twitter.com/YrOjGIoejp— Zain Bando ™️🔶🔶♿️ 🐐 (@zainbando99) November 7, 2020
It's a little bit of everything at this point ...
Scheme? Coaching? Players? COVID? Scheme-coaching-players-COVID? #illini @JWerner247 @srrichey @BobAsmussen— Annie Tock (@annietock) November 7, 2020
Things are getting worse before they get better ...
Quan Martin in now. No Smith, Hobbs or Beason in the secondary. #illini https://t.co/kDuKUVhsUB— Scott Beatty (@scott_beatty) November 7, 2020
Hard to be excited about Illinois football at the moment ...
@IlliniFootball what happened to Littyville?? I feel like all the energy is drained from the team!! Where’s the HYPE?! Where’s the JUICE?!!!— Camryn Knoche (@Knocchio) November 7, 2020
Maybe Lovie Smith should bring back the beard ...
Illinois might not win a game this year. Lovie never should have shaved the beard smh— Jason Patt (@Bulls_Jay) November 7, 2020
Perhaps the Illini are due for some good results soon? ...
Just so everyone knows, we were 3-8 in the 2004 football season and that was also Ron Turners final season. We all know what happened later in the winter of 2004 leading into the spring of 2005😏😏 #Illini— Anthony Barrett, PGA (@NotTonyBarrett) November 7, 2020
Mike Epstein with a 63-yard gainer followed by a short touchdown run to get Illinois on the board ...
Mike Epstein with the ⚡ and the TD 🙌#illini are on the board 7-21 pic.twitter.com/F7TkruZ8yS— Sidelines - Illinois 🧡💙 (@Sidelines_ILL) November 7, 2020
The Mike Epstein Drive. 👀@Dat26Kid carries @IlliniFootball to its first TD of the afternoon: pic.twitter.com/0vqVbRoiIh— Illinois on BTN (@IllinoisOnBTN) November 7, 2020
These tweets continue on in perpetuity ...
Can we please get Luke Ford involved in this offense?— Collin Calls It (@CollinCallsIt) November 7, 2020
Luke Ford sighting! I knew he was still on the team pic.twitter.com/mql9o30Esk— Ryan Evan (@IlliniPulseRy) November 7, 2020
A nice statistic for Mike Epstein ...
Mike Epstein's 63-yard run in the second quarter is the Illini's longest play of the season and the longest rush of Epstein's career.— Illini Stats & Notes (@IlliniStats) November 7, 2020
Rashod Bateman being cruel to Milo Eifler ...
That stiff arm by Bateman 😍 #RTB— Christopher Hanson (@chanson97) November 7, 2020
Illinois struggling with discipline ...
Another penalty for Illinois. That's the Illini's 7th penalty for 55 yards and we haven't reached halftime yet.— Matthew Stevens (@matthewcstevens) November 7, 2020
Plus another couple yards for the play that got Minnesota to 27 points ...
Total Offense for each team:— Cale Douglas (@caledouglas10) November 7, 2020
Minn-- 338#illini-- 141
A damning statement against the Illini ...
I've watched Illini football since about 1988 when i was 8 yrs old...not sure i can do it anymore....— Hank Evans (@h_evans98) November 7, 2020
That's the $64,000 question ...
Whatever did Illinois Football fans do to deserve this?— BuckWild (@BuckWildBill33) November 7, 2020
FIRST QUARTER
Bobby Roundtree continues to support his Illinois football brothers from afar ...
Good luck boys, I’m still with you 🔶🔷— Bobby Roundtree (@BobbyRoundtr97) November 7, 2020
News-Gazette beat writer Scott Richey with some pregame updates ...
Newly out this week ... Nate Hobbs, Jamal Woods (hurt last week) and Marquez Beason. #Illini https://t.co/2miStNj25V— Scott Richey (@srrichey) November 7, 2020
Source: Minnesota Senior starting DT Keonte Schad will miss the game for the Gophers. They are down three projected starters on OL and starting a walk-on at LG. They’ll rotate 7 freshmen on defense. DC Joe Rossi is out with COVID as well.— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 7, 2020
Pretty good list for Jer'Zhan Newton to join ...
Jer’Zhan Newton is the 18th true freshman to start a game on the defensive line in Illinois history. Some of the notables include Bobby Roundtree (2017), Corey Liuget (2008), Fred Wakefield (1997), and Mark Butkus (1980).— Illini Stats & Notes (@IlliniStats) November 7, 2020
But can Lovie Smith also imitate the voice? ...
Lovie Smith rocking the clear Bane mask.— Girl You Gotta 10 Piece Please Don't Be Stingyyy (@FunnyCHigh) November 7, 2020
Problematic, considering Minnesota had forced just two punts all season ...
Esezi Otomoewo recorded his first sack of the season on third down to force the Illini to go three-and-out— The Daily Gopher (@TheDailyGopher) November 7, 2020
TV struggles ongoing ...
Looks like BTN is having some struggles. Lots of #Gophers fans getting the Penn State game... and apparently some people out East are seeing Minnesota.— Paul Hodowanic (@Paul_Hodowanic) November 7, 2020
So everyone is all screwed up. https://t.co/zpsg4aQw6K
Jake Hansen forces a fumble on Minnesota's second drive ...
That is Jake Hansen’s 10th career FF...tying him for 3rd all time for the Illini with Stanley Green. (Simeon Rice, 13) #Illini— Scott Beatty (@scott_beatty) November 7, 2020
WATCH YOUR BALLS AROUND JAKE HANSEN. CERTIFIED DAWG— Caleb Reams (@SirClutch97) November 7, 2020
We had the #PeanutPunch @Juggs35 is showing us the #HansenHammer in knocking the 🏈 loose!!!@IlliniFootball— Lance (@LJLandeck) November 7, 2020
🔶🔷#illiniforlife
That was a textbook forced fumble by Jake Hansen on that last drive. He's been a lot of fun to watch at Illinois during his time and glad to see he's back playing well after a scary Week 1 injury against Wisconsin.— Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) November 7, 2020
Illinois' offense continues to struggle ...
Two punts is the most Minnesota has forced in a single game this season— The Daily Gopher (@TheDailyGopher) November 7, 2020
Maybe a good idea with Coran Taylor's relative college experience level ...
At least a couple corner blitzes from the #Gophers on Illinois first couple series is a great thing to see. Love seeing more aggressiveness return something that’s been lacking the first two games— Cody Glass (@cglass11) November 7, 2020
The Illini likely appreciate the quiet support ...
It would have been a beautiful day to be at the @IlliniFootball game today. I may not be in my usual spot leaning against the wall in the back row of Sect 124, but I’m definitely there in spirit. GO ILLINI!!!@IlliniAthletics @IlliniAD pic.twitter.com/10y8OgCv47— Ryan McCoy (@RyanMcCoy_12) November 7, 2020
Reggie Corbin would like to show such support ...
Would love to see it! https://t.co/eLuD303ovR— Reggie Corbin (@TheWay2Drips) November 7, 2020
Tanner Morgan nearly sacked on third down, but then ...
Such awareness from Tanner Morgan. He was getting swarmed and about to be sacked and managed to hit Mohamed Ibrahim with a shovel pass.— Scott Richey (@srrichey) November 7, 2020
Gain of 22 and another Gophers' first down. #Illini
What a play by Tanner Morgan. Illinois comes with a blitz on 3rd-and-8 and he just flips the ball with his non-throwing hand to his running back for a first down.— Matthew Stevens (@matthewcstevens) November 7, 2020
For those having trouble finding the game on TV/online ...
To everyone trying to watch #MINNvsILL on @YouTubeTV , you've probably discovered it's not working. Thankfully, you can watch on the Fox Sports app using your YoutubeTV credentials until it's fixed. A pain, for sure, but better than nothing.— Kevin Koperski (@kevinkoperski) November 7, 2020
Illinois doesn't need anyone else out ...
Isaiah Gay getting checked out in the tent. #Illini— Scott Beatty (@scott_beatty) November 7, 2020
Illinois fans continue to be unhappy ...
Players that have played a LOT of football at Illinois look like they haven't played a snap— Kyle Wiese (@Kwiese06) November 7, 2020
Minnesota's offensive line making Illinois work ...
Illinois has presented some unfavorable looks for running, and did pretty well against the run in their first two games, and they can’t stop the run at all. The Gophers’ O-line and tight ends deserve a ton of credit for that.— Chandler Elsbecker (@CKElsbecker) November 7, 2020
Nothing's coming up Milhouse ...
Being an #Illini fan... pic.twitter.com/Hpb3mTvdb1— Patrick O'Dowd (@WrestlngRealist) November 7, 2020
Minnesota's head coach successfully fielded Blake Hayes' latest punt along the sideline ...
PJ Fleck should be on our hands team.— Minnesota Sports Fan (@realmnsportsfan) November 7, 2020
Down 7-0 with more than three minutes to play in the first quarter ...
Kinda feels like a 'must score' drive even though it is early. Getting boatraced by this Minnesota team would be extra embarrassing. #Illini— Russ Johnson (@rjohns52) November 7, 2020
That's not why we go to the games? ...
When this Gophers-Illinois game started, I said to myself, "Judd, I hope we get a ton of flags thrown in this game because I want to see the officials today." So far, so good. Great to see.— Judd Zulgad (@jzulgad) November 7, 2020
Not an optimal start for Illinois' offense ...
#Gophers lead Illinois 7-0 after 1.— Jeff Wald (@JeffWaldFox9) November 7, 2020
Minnesota limited Illinois to 46 total yards and 3 first downs. Illini had to punt away all 3 possessions.