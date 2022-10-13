CHAMPAIGN — The “#WeWillWin” signs slowly faded into disuse by the Illinois athletic department.
They were a prevalent image after the hires of Lovie Smith and Brad Underwood. Not so much after Smith’s five-year run ended in his dismissal when the Illinois football team, in fact, didn’t win all that much.
Underwood made it happen in year three. Save for the COVID-19 pandemic hitting in March 2020, the Illini would be on a string of three straight NCAA tournaments. Two, officially, plus a Big Ten tournament title and Big Ten regular-season title aren’t a bad consolation, and expectations remain high with the 2022-23 season less than a month from starting.
Bret Bielema’s success in his second season as Illinois football coach is now starting to turn the tide on the north side of Kirby Avenue, too. The Illini are ranked for the first time in more than a decade and can clinch a bowl bid Saturday with a homecoming win against Minnesota.
It’s no longer a “will win” scenario for Illinois’ top two revenue-generating sports. The Illini are winning, with football now in a place to try and match basketball’s recent success.
“Obviously, this is something that we’ve been building toward for a long time,” Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman said. “We’ve said from the beginning when you’re in a position like we have been, a lot of it is just learning how to win. Understanding what’s necessary and having the confidence when you get into a tight game like we had on Saturday you can look it in the face and come out on the other side with a victory.”
Count Underwood as enthused about the football team’s recent success as Whitman and Bielema. Underwood and Bielema clicked when the latter was hired in December 2020 thanks to what Bielema said was a similar thought process and philosophy on program building. What Underwood accomplished the past three seasons was what Bielema was chasing.
“To see the crowd there (last season) the way they handled and reacted to things — especially that last game against Iowa at home — was a pretty special moment,” Bielema said. “(Underwood’s) set the standard of what I think we can do here in football, and we work together quite a bit.”
Bielema hasn’t gotten a sellout at Memorial Stadium just yet. The crowd for the Iowa game was as good as it’s been in years, but even if the announced attendance of 44,910 matched the actual attendance, it still would only get Illinois to 74 percent capacity.
Bigger crowds at Memorial Stadium, though, are something Bielema and Underwood can agree on as being important. Bielema had roughly 200 visitors for the Iowa game, and Underwood is counting on a good crowd for homecoming for what he called “a big recruiting weekend.”
Class of 2024 commit Morez Johnson Jr. is scheduled to be in town this weekend. So is Class of 2025 guard Trey McKenney, who is a four-star recruit out of Flint, Mich., who plays AAU basketball for Meanstreets. Class of 2024 Bloomington Central Catholic guard Cole Certa, who doesn’t yet have an Illinois offer, is also scheduled to take an unofficial visit.
“We can take recruits to the game now,” Underwood said Tuesday at Big Ten media day in Minneapolis. “That’s why we need fans there. We need fans to show up. We have a big recruiting weekend coming up. To be very honest, we haven’t taken a lot of our recruits to games depending on who we’re up against.
“It was the biggest game last Saturday that I’ve been a part of in my time. It just had a different atmosphere. When you can build that chemistry and that feeling, fans love that. I’m fired up for Bret. They’re doing it, in my opinion, the right way. It fits our university. It sure helps recruiting and helps everybody feel better about themselves.”
Neither the football nor men’s basketball programs, though, have achieved the highest level of success they’re pursuing. Bielema and Co., of course, are still in the midst of a breakout season with half of the regular season still left to play. Underwood and Co. are angling both for another NCAA tournament appearance and then a longer run than the second-round exits the Illini have sustained the last two seasons.
“You just have to keep pushing,” Whitman said. “That’s the challenge for all of us. There’s human nature that can seep in at some point in time. You have to be very disciplined in the way you think and way you work and guard against that and keep the pedal down and keep aggressive.
“That’s been a focus for our staff to make sure we take advantage of these moments. We put all this effort into getting to this place. Now, we have to make sure that in this moment of time we take full advantage of that opportunity and try to capture as many hearts and minds as we can and use this opportunity as a springboard of what’s to come.”