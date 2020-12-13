Illinois football will face Penn State in a Big Ten Champions Week matchup, though Lovie Smith will not oversee the Illini for that contest.
The conference on Sunday afternoon published its slate of East-West crossover games, which are being played this year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The only previously-known game was for the Big Ten championship, between No. 3 Ohio State and No. 15 Northwestern.
The Illini (2-5) will visit the Nittany Lions (3-5) at 4:30 p.m. Saturday in State College, Pa. The game will be carried on television by Fox Sports 1.
This news came less than two hours after Smith was relieved of his duties as Illinois' coach, following a 28-10 loss to Northwestern the day prior. Offensive coordinator Rod Smith will guide the Illini versus Penn State.
Illinois has defeated Penn State just five times in 24 attempts all-time, the last coming in 2014 via a 16-14 victory at Memorial Stadium. The Illini's most recent triumph at Beaver Stadium occurred in 2010, by a 33-13 margin.
The Illini technically could continue their season after this game by making a bowl, as bid requirements were waived this year in response to the pandemic. However, even if Illinois' record were better than it currently is, the athletics department's press release indicated "(Lovie) Smith will not coach the Illini during (their) final game of the season," suggesting the school might not accept a bowl invite if offered one.
Here is the complete Big Ten Champions Week schedule:
— Nebraska at Rutgers, 3 p.m. Friday (Big Ten Network)
— Purdue at Indiana, 6:30 p.m. Friday (Big Ten Network)
— Ohio State vs. Northwestern (at Indianapolis), 11 a.m. Saturday (Fox)
— Minnesota at Wisconsin, 3 p.m. Saturday (Big Ten Network)
— Illinois at Penn State, 4:30 p.m. Saturday (Fox Sports 1)
— Michigan at Iowa, 6 p.m. Saturday (ESPN)
— Michigan State at Maryland, 6:30 p.m. Saturday (Big Ten Network)