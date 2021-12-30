CHAMPAIGN — Illinois won’t resume Big Ten play Sunday at Minnesota after that game was officially postponed Thursday night because of the COVID-19 concerns within the Illini program.
But Kofi Cockburn and Co. won’t have to wait long to try and build off early December wins against Rutgers and Iowa and a 2-0 head start in league play. Illinois (9-3, 2-0 Big Ten) and Minnesota (10-1, 1-1) will play at 6 p.m. Tuesday at historic Williams Arena in Minneapolis after the league office was able to reschedule the game.
Illinois had to cancel its final nonconference game of the season scheduled for Wednesday night against Florida A&M after multiple positive COVID-19 tests put the program in pause after the players returned from a brief holiday stay at home with their families. The postponement and rescheduling of the Minnesota game will also mean a quick turnaround, with the Illini set to host Maryland just two days later.
With COVID-19 cases skyrocketing across the country — and within the college basketball world — the Big Ten joined several other conferences in revising initial plans with how to deal with games impacted by the ongoing pandemic. What was originally an automatic forfeit policy was changed earlier this week. Games will be postponed and rescheduled if possible and declared a “no contest” for both teams if not. The only scenario a forfeit comes into play is if a team meets the minimum requirements to play (seven players and one available on-court coach) and both decides not to and is unable to convince the Big Ten office of the reason.