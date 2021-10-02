Junior safety Kerby Joseph is having a breakout campaign for the Illini this fall. He made a timely interception at Purdue last week, and forced a safety against Nebraska on a punt in the season opener. News-Gazette contributor Gavin Good spoke with
Joseph about his hidden talents, what made Illinois feel like home and what he’s learned in his time in C-U ahead of Saturday’s 11 a.m. kickoff against Charlotte:
I know you had some pretty good offers out of high school, so what made you want to come to Illinois?
Pretty much with the old coaching staff, when I came on my official visit, the players around just showed me a lot of love. Jamal Woods, I call him my big brother. He showed me what it means to be family. My other big brother, he passed away, Bobby Roundtree, both of them just showed me a great time. My parents trusted them (and) I trusted them, so I just felt like I could call this home.
What did they do to really make you feel at home? Jamal is a really amicable guy.
It’s just like sharing laughs with them. He’s a real funny guy… Bobo! You a funny guy, ain’t you? Yeah, just being able to communicate with them, you feel me? And having a sense of friendship and family.
You were your high school volleyball team’s MVP. Just how good are you at volleyball?
I’m real good at volleyball. I’ll play anytime of the week. I was front line, back line. I would be everywhere but libero. I couldn’t play libero, but I’d be everywhere. Sometimes, I’d fake a spike and toss it another way. I used to be nice at it. I haven’t played volleyball in a minute, though.
Do you ever play on campus? I know some football players like to play basketball with each other.
We just get together and play basketball. Nobody really wants to play volleyball. But if I ever get a chance to play volleyball, I would.
What’s different about playing in Ryan Walters’ defense?
I would say the communication between players and coaches. It’s not even so much between the players and coaches, but the players themselves. I feel like we’re all on the same page now, as we’re growing up and becoming a better defense overall.
What’s your favorite place on campus?
My favorite place has got to be Cactus Grill. Well, Cactus Grill is not really on campus. I’d say Taco Shack. I like to get a little chicken burrito. I just started getting it. It’s real good. The people in there are real nice. If you ever get a chance to go off-campus, it’s down toward the Danville (direction) down University. There’s a big old sunflower patch. Sometimes, I go out there.
What’s the most important thing you’ve learned at Illinois?
Let me see, how should I word this? How to take a loss, and keep moving and improving. Getting better and better, and grinding even when things aren’t going your way, just to keep pushing.
Owen Carney said there are a lot of differences between Florida and central Illinois. You’re from Orlando. What have you seen that’s different?
It’s a lot of cornfields out here. We don’t really got that in Florida. It’s a lot of cornfields. I’ll be driving sometimes, and I like it because when the sun sets, I’ll just be watching over the horizon. Y’all don’t got a Zaxby’s up here. That’s pretty much it.
How did the level of high school football in Florida
prepare you for the quality that you face in the Big Ten?
I would say it was really my coaches. My head coach and my DB coach, Coach Will and Coach Anderson. Those guys prepared me. They always told me, ‘When you get to the next level, this is how it’s going to be.’ I always really bought into that, whenever they told me that. They didn’t allow me to slack off. Me or the team. There was no missing workouts, like if you do miss practice, then you might not play. Not even might, you’re not gonna play. You miss class, you’re not going to play. You’re doing bad in school, you’re not gonna play. It was really treating us how we would be treated here. Preparing us to be treated that way, in a sense.
What is the most intimidating football venue you’ve played at, and why?
To be real, when I’m on the field, I’m on the field. It doesn’t matter where I’m at, I’m going to play football. I don’t really get intimidated by no team. Some teams have some nice stadiums and stuff, but I don’t get intimidated like that. I come to do business, and I’ve got to put the fear in my opponent in front of me.
What’s something people don’t know about you?
I can do a lot of flips. Like, a lot. Front flips, backflips, aerial flips, double backflips. I can do a backflip and keep doing backflips. I can run up a wall and do a backflip. I can jump off something and do a front flip. What’s the one, a gainer? I can do a gainer, too.
How do you even learn those? That’s got to take some
bravery.
The backflips? Man, I practiced when I was a kid. I was never scared. As long as I had me a mattress. It was me and my friends, really, and my brothers.
Anything else you have to say to people?
Shoutout, Jones High. Best football team in Orlando! That’s it, that’s all I’ve got to say.