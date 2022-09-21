CHAMPAIGN — The final stages of the Ubben Basketball Complex renovation and expansion weathered the severe thunderstorms that raged into the early morning hours Monday.
No setbacks on the site.
The same couldn’t be said after heavy rain hit Champaign a couple weeks earlier. One of the two courts suffered water damage, so even though both the men’s and women’s basketball programs have returned to practice at Ubben in the last week-plus, they’re still sharing a court. And State Farm Center hasn’t yet been abandoned as a primary practice site.
Otherwise, the $40 million upgrade continues down the home stretch. The weight room is complete and has seen its first workouts on the men’s side with strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher. The training room is also done. That just leaves the coaches’ offices, which should be completed this week, and player spaces, like the locker rooms, that should be finished in the next 10 days.
“You think about it, a facility like that with that much size, the punch list, as you would refer to it, is pretty long,” Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman said during an appearance on the WDWS “Monday Night SportsTalk,” radio show at the Esquire Lounge. The expansion part of the project added nearly 40,000 square feet of space, roughly doubling the original size of the building.
“It will take a while to work our way through all the things that still need to be polished up in terms of graphics and technology and some of the final touches,” Whitman continued. “In terms of providing functional space, I think we’re going to be 95 percent there in the next 10 days.”
Official practices for the 2022-23 men’s college basketball season will begin within the week. Preseason polls — both in the Big Ten via a media vote and nationally from the Associated Press — will drop next month. Even with a three-fourths new roster, Illinois could find itself in the top tier of the Big Ten after sharing last season’s regular-season title and perhaps ranked nationally in the AP Top 25.
The Illini fan base is certainly acting like that will be the case. Student season tickets went on sale last week. Briefly.
Illinois set the sellout mark of 3,000 tickets at 36 minutes, but several students relayed personal experiences of the ticket website crashing just 10 minutes in and zero remaining ticket inventory when they were able to log back in mere minutes later.
“Selling out was not a surprise,” Whitman said. Student season tickets sold out in roughly three hours ahead of the 2021-22 season. “Certainly the pace at which we sold out was a pleasant surprise for everybody. We all understand the excitement that exists around our basketball program right now. We’ve seen that carry forward into ticket sales, not just in the student side, but some of the other packages we’ve put together. The family four-pack is now sold out.”
Illinois posted a 13-3 record at State Farm Center last season. Eight of the 16 games were sellouts, and none of the home games drew fewer than 12,000 fans. The last sellout came in the regular-season finale against Iowa where a 74-72 Illini victory clinched a share of the Big Ten regular-season title and led to a court storming.
“We had, obviously, a great season last year in that building,” Whitman said. “We’re looking forward to building on that again this year. I think we all understand the energy and excitement the students bring to that atmosphere. Having them packed in there around the court is a big part of what makes State Farm Center special.”