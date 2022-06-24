Listen to this article

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois’ nonconference schedule got more interesting Friday morning when the matchups for the 2022 Big Ten/ACC Challenge were released. The Illini will host Syracuse on Wed., Nov. 29, in one of the two best games that night along with Michigan-Virginia.

Illinois and Syracuse have played just three times previously, and this coming season’s game will be the first on either campus. The Illini hold a 2-1 and beat the Orange 89-86 on March 27, 1989, in the Elite Eight in Minneapolis and again 64-61 on Dec. 22, 1978, in the Kentucky Invitational Tournament in Lexington, Ky. Syracuse did win the most recent game, however, with a 75-64 victory on Dec. 27, 1995, in the Rainbow Classic in Honolulu.

Syracuse is coming off a 16-17 season and lost three of its top five scorers from a year ago in Buddy and Jimmy Boeheim and Cole Swider. Back to lead the Orange are senior point guard Joseph Girard III and junior center Jesse Edwards, who averaged 13.8 points and 4.2 assists and 12 points and 6.5 rebounds, respectively, in 2021-22.

2022 Big Ten/ACC Challenge

Tuesday, Nov. 28

Minnesota at Virginia Tech

Pittsburgh at Northwestern

Wednesday, Nov. 29

Syracuse at Illinois

Maryland at Louisville

Penn State at Clemson

Virginia at Michigan

Wake Forest at Wisconsin

Georgia Tech at Iowa

Thursday, Nov. 30

Ohio State at Duke

Purdue at Florida State

Rutgers at Miami

North Carolina at Indiana

Michigan State at Notre Dame

Boston College at Nebraska

Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

College/Prep Sports Reporter

