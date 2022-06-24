CHAMPAIGN — Illinois’ nonconference schedule got more interesting Friday morning when the matchups for the 2022 Big Ten/ACC Challenge were released. The Illini will host Syracuse on Wed., Nov. 29, in one of the two best games that night along with Michigan-Virginia.
Illinois and Syracuse have played just three times previously, and this coming season’s game will be the first on either campus. The Illini hold a 2-1 and beat the Orange 89-86 on March 27, 1989, in the Elite Eight in Minneapolis and again 64-61 on Dec. 22, 1978, in the Kentucky Invitational Tournament in Lexington, Ky. Syracuse did win the most recent game, however, with a 75-64 victory on Dec. 27, 1995, in the Rainbow Classic in Honolulu.
Syracuse is coming off a 16-17 season and lost three of its top five scorers from a year ago in Buddy and Jimmy Boeheim and Cole Swider. Back to lead the Orange are senior point guard Joseph Girard III and junior center Jesse Edwards, who averaged 13.8 points and 4.2 assists and 12 points and 6.5 rebounds, respectively, in 2021-22.
2022 Big Ten/ACC Challenge
Tuesday, Nov. 28
Minnesota at Virginia Tech
Pittsburgh at Northwestern
Wednesday, Nov. 29
Syracuse at Illinois
Maryland at Louisville
Penn State at Clemson
Virginia at Michigan
Wake Forest at Wisconsin
Georgia Tech at Iowa
Thursday, Nov. 30
Ohio State at Duke
Purdue at Florida State
Rutgers at Miami
North Carolina at Indiana
Michigan State at Notre Dame
Boston College at Nebraska