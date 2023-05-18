BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Illinois coach Mike Small gave his team a single directive for Wednesday’s final round of NCAA regional action at Eagle Eye Golf Club just a few miles north of East Lansing, Mich.
Chase down Georgia.
It would take real effort from the Illinois men’s golf team.
The Bulldogs entered Wednesday’s round with a 10-stroke lead. But the Illini weren’t just playing to qualify for the NCAA Championships. They were playing to win the regional.
And they nearly did it.
An early rash of birdies — three each from Tommy Kuhl and Piercen Hunt in the first four holes leading the way — saw Illinois cut Georgia’s lead to just two strokes nearing the turn. The results flipped on the back nine, though, with the Bulldogs finishing on their own birdie tear.
So the team leaderboard ultimately didn’t change by the end of the third round early Wednesday afternoon.
Georgia took home the regional win, with senior Ben Van Wyk claiming the individual title, and Illinois finished as runner-up and easily qualified for another NCAA Championships that will take place May 26-31 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz.
“You want to show up to every event wanting to win,” Illinois fifth-year veteran Matthis Besard said.
“That’s the mindset we had. Coming up short, I could say is a little disappointment we didn’t go out and beat them, but the main goal for regionals is qualifying for nationals, which is what we did.”
The finish on the back nine by Illinois is what Small was most disappointed in after Wednesday’s final round. Four of the five Illini had at least two bogeys — or worse — in the final nine holes. Only Adrien Dumont de Chassart, who bogeyed No. 13 and then birdied three of his final five holes, was better on the back nine than the front nine.
“I don’t think many programs would be disappointed having qualified, but I know a few of (the Illini golfers) are upset by the way they finished,” Small said. “I think that just shows the mindset of this program and who these guys are.”
Dumont de Chassart’s strong finish gave him a second round in the 60s this week with a 3-under 68 to wrap up regional play. It also pushed him up the individual leaderboard into a three-way tie for second place with Kansas State’s Luke O’Neill and Georgia’s Caleb Manuel. All three finished the three-day, 54-hole tournament at 7-under 206, three shots behind Van Wyk.
“I didn’t putt the way I wanted to, but that’s golf,” Dumont de Chassart said. “We got the job done. We didn’t win as a team, which we try to do all the time, but we got the job done and are going to nationals. … I understand coach’s point. You want to chase instead of thinking about finishing top five because you don’t want to be on defense. We didn’t get the win, but we played good enough.”
Illinois finished the NCAA regional with four golfers among the top 20 individuals. Besard and Kuhl both shot 5-under for the tournament and tied for eighth. Hunt matched his best round of the week with a 1-under 70 on Wednesday and moved up into a tie for 18th at 2-under for the tournament.
“We finished second, and I feel like we didn’t have our best this week,” Dumont de Chassart said. “I think all of us left a couple shots out there. But it is good to see that even when we don’t play our best, we can have a good result. I think the way we’re playing, there’s a lot of potential for what can happen (next week).”
Illinois has nine days before it will be back on the course at Grayhawk. Even after failing to qualify for last year’s NCAA championship, the expectation hasn’t changed for the Illini. They’re still chasing a national title.
“I would be lying if I didn’t say we had a great opportunity to go out and win, which is obviously what we want to do,” Besard said. “We want to go all the way, but you’re not going to win nationals on the first day. You’ve got to take it round by round and do what you do. We’ve been extremely consistent all year, but that’s because we don’t really look too far ahead. We just go into the day and just go for it.”
Wednesday’s runner-up finish at the regional qualified Illinois for its 14th NCAA Championship appearance in the last 15 years and 16th total in Small’s tenure. This year’s team — ranked as high as No. 2 nationally — has as good a chance as any to bring back a first-place trophy from Arizona at the end of the month.
“I have confidence in them,” Small said. “I have faith in them. This is how we’ve played really all year, so we’ve just got to continue to do it. We can’t hope to time it. We can’t hope to play better next week or hope we don’t play bad. We can’t think about any of that stuff. We just have to go play our game, do what we do and lay it all on the line and see what happens.”