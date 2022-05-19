NEW HAVEN, Conn. — It’s almost been a given the last decade-plus.
The NCAA regional has only been a postseason stepping stone for the Illinois men’s golf team.
An unbroken streak of NCAA regional appearances since 2008 and a similarly unbroken streak of qualifying for the NCAA championship. Until this week.
Illinois shot 3-over as a team during Wednesday’s final round at Yale Golf Course and finished four strokes below the cut line. Tying for sixth when only the top-five teams advance and snapping a streak of 13 straight NCAA championship appearances in the process.
“That was the second-longest streak in the country, and it was very rare what we accomplished,” Illinois coach Mike Small said. Only Texas, which qualified Wednesday at the Norman Regional, has a longer streak that now stands at 15.
“The law of averages catches up to you,” Small continued. “It had just never happened to us until now.”
Illinois entered Wednesday’s final round already facing elimination. The Illini were in sixth place after two rounds and five strokes behind Texas Tech for the final qualifying spot. A third-round charge — not entirely unfamiliar territory for a Small-coached team — was paramount.
“We’ve been successful in closing out tournaments before,” Small said, which was also something he mentioned to his team before the third round started. “We talked about how the first two days had to be put behind us. Then we had three bogeys and a double (bogey) in the first two holes. Then we make the turn and it’s anybody’s ball game, and we had six bogeys in the first three holes. You just can’t do that.”
Tommy Kuhl was the only Illinois golfer to finish under par Wednesday. The Morton native carded a 2-under 68 and finished tied for 12th on the individual leaderboard at 3-under 207. Kuhl just missed qualifying as an individual for the NCAA championship. VCU’s Adrian Vagberg shot a 1-under 69 on Wednesday to close at 5-under for the tournament to be the top finisher not on a qualifying team.
“Tommy, he had the look all week,” Small said. Kuhl had rounds of 71, 68 and 68 in Connecticut. “He came to play this week.”
Fellow Illinois senior Adrien Dumont de Chassart shot a 2-over 72 on Wednesday and dropped nine spots to finish in a tie for 15th. Sophomore Piercen Hunt couldn’t capitalize on his opening-round 64 and finished 36th, freshman Jackson Buchanan tied for 37th and junior Jerry Ji wrapped up a struggle of a tournament tied for 57th.
“We need more consistency,” Small said. “At the end of the lineup, it wasn’t consistent. It was just a tough week where we never got ahead of the curve. We never got any momentum.
“We just picked a bad week to play bad. In this game, you’ve got to hit your standards. If you don’t hit your standards, things like this can happen. We didn’t hit our standard, and we got beat. ... We take a lot of pride in hitting our standard every day, and I believe in that wholeheartedly and believe that’s why we’ve been successful for this whole time.”
Wake Forest won the New Haven Regional at 26-under for the tournament. North Carolina, Texas Tech, North Florida and Georgia Southern will also advance to the NCAA championship at the Raptor Course at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz. The individual regional champ was North Carolina’s Austin Greaser, who had three rounds under par and finished at 10-under for the tournament.