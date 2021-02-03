BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Illinois has turned to Ayo Dosunmu again and again throughout the past two seasons with games on the line.
Dosunmu has delivered. Repeatedly.
Last season was all about game winners. The dagger jumpshots the 6-foot-5 guard hit in wins against Wisconsin and Michigan and Penn State. This season has been more late game takeovers. Not game winners, per se, but a dominant stretch where Dosunmu tapped into his inner All-American to put the Illini on top.
Illinois had to figure out a way to do it without Dosunmu on Tuesday night at Indiana. Dosunmu missed a significant chunk of the second half with foul trouble and ultimately fouled out for the first time in his career with 2 minutes, 40 seconds left in regulation.
Illinois had to turn elsewhere against the Hoosiers.
To freshman guard Andre Curbelo to inject life back into the Illini offense in the second half.
To senior guard Trent Frazier to knock down big time three-pointers in his own mini-run down the stretch.
To Kofi Cockburn for disrupting Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis on one end and scoring over the Hoosiers’ big man at the other.
It was a group effort for Illinois. A successful one that might have needed overtime to pull off a 75-71 victory, but still yielded a road win at Indiana for the first time since 2010.
“At the end of the day, this game could resonate a lot because we didn’t have (Dosunmu),” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “Ayo had a tough night, and Indiana deserves a lot of that credit. … It’s nice to win when your All-American doesn’t have it that night.”
Tuesday night’s win marked a third straight for No. 12 Illinois (12-5, 8-3 Big Ten). That streak came on the heels of consecutive — and disappointing — home losses to Maryland and Ohio State in mid-January.
Beating Penn State, a top 10 Iowa team and now Indiana on the road in successive games has the Illini on solid ground again. Alone in second place in the Big Ten behind league-leading, albeit currently inactive Michigan.
“This team had to maybe reset and refocus on some of their goals,” Underwood said. “We hit a lull. We hit a flat spot, which everybody does in this league, and we bounced back a little bit. I’m excited about that.”
Illinois did it Tuesday without Dosunmu and by relying on what’s turned into a top 20 defense. A defense that had to overcome three consecutive scouting report mistakes on the first three plays of the game that helped Indiana build an early lead. A slim advantage, but an advantage nonetheless.
“It was a tough one, obviously,” Illinois freshman guard Andre Curbelo said. “We didn’t have our best player out there, but that didn’t matter. It was an ugly first half — an ugly game overall — but at the half you know what happened. We turned up in the second half. We came out with more energy, more passion. We wanted to get stops, and we got them.
“It was a great team win. We fought, we fought, we fought and we fought, and that’s what we needed to do. Just fight back and get stops. That was big time. We’ve just got to keep improving. Ugly game, but we found a way to get the ‘W,’ and that’s all that matters.”
The defensive stops piled up for Illinois at the end of the second half and into overtime, which started with Adam Miller and Jacob Grandison each drawing a charge. It ended with Da’Monte Williams poking the ball away from the Hoosiers for a key offensive rebound that set up a Cockburn dunk that gave the Illini a four-point lead with 19 seconds left in overtime.
“I don’t think we won the ball game because of our offense,” said Curbelo, who had 12 points and was one of four Illini in double figures along with Frazier (19 points), Cockburn (16) and Dosunmu (10).
“Yeah, that plays a part in it, but our defense was huge in the overtime,” Curbelo continued. “We started with two charges. That gave us a ton of energy. That gave us an extra pump. Those two plays right there were big time. In my opinion, those were the plays that made us win the game — those two defensive stops.”
Illinois winning plays to end regulation and throughout the overtime period were the types of plays Indiana coach Archie Miller would like to see his team make. The Hoosiers (9-8, 4-6) didn’t Tuesday night, dropping their third straight game at home and second in a row by just four points.
“We’re not tough enough to finish games off,” Miller said. “We’re not tough enough in little plays, loose balls. There’s just too many of those plays right now we’re not able to finish off. The tough plays you’ve got to make to win. That’s why we’re in so many heartbreakers.”