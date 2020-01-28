CHAMPAIGN — Ayo Dosunmu viewed the Illinois men’s basketball team he stars on as hunters earlier this season.
The team with something to prove. The team in need of some higher profile wins that could help right the ship after a record-setting 21 losses a year prior. The team trying to break through after season after season of postseason disappointment.
The Illini mostly came up empty in the 2019 portion of the 2019-20 season. A December win against Michigan was the only win against a power six team out of five opportunities.
The last month has been kinder to Illinois. Six straight wins. Ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 for three straight weeks as of Monday, with the Illini up to No. 19. Tied atop the Big Ten standings.
The Illini are the hunted now.
“I feel like we just have that swag where we’re just playing confident,” Dosunmu said. “Everyone is taking the shots they can take and making the shots they can take. I feel like the leadership is right, the locker room is right and we’re just trying to get better and better each game.”
Illinois coach Brad Underwood has also used the word “hunted” to describe his team. Freshman center Kofi Cockburn, though, isn’t all that ready to shed the team’s “hunter” label.
“Coach emphasizes that we’re the hunted, but I don’t feel that way,” Cockburn said. “I feel like we’re still the hunters because of our mindset and how we go about playing the game. We’re the more aggressive team every time. We come out and try to attack and try to throw the first punch. We’re still hunting and trying to get to the top. There’s always more to be done.”
With that in mind, Dosunmu has led the way for Illinois’ successes so far this month.
The 6-foot-5 sophomore guard hit game-winners against Wisconsin and Michigan and added clutch late shots in wins against Rutgers, Northwestern and Purdue. The Illini have also received steady play and the ready threat of a double-double from Cockburn, along with more offensive production from Trent Frazier.
Toughness has been the theme. Particularly for those moments where all is not going in the Illini’s favor.
“I think everybody’s kind of buying into that,” Underwood said. “I think it’s a collective group. I don’t think there’s been any one person. I think the challenges come in practice in terms of staying connected. I think our staff has done an unbelievable job of doing that.”
It’s not exactly a coincidence Illinois’ recent success has come at the same time as Frazier’s resurgence. The 6-2 lefty guard averaged nine points and shot 35.3 percent from three-point range in the first 14 games of the season. He’s averaging 11.5 points and shooting 42.4 percent from deep in the Illini’s winning streak.
“He got down on himself early in the season because he was missing shots,” Dosunmu said of Frazier. “I just had to go to him and tell him, ‘Come on, this is what you do. You’re built for this.’ I tried to get closer with him not just off the court, but on the court. We get a lot of workouts in together. I like seeing him work on his game.”
Frazier has had to adjust to a changing role since he arrived at Illinois out of Wellington, Fla., for the 2017-18 season.
He wound up being the Illini’s second-leading scorer as a freshman and carried a heavy offensive load. Now, he doesn’t have to.
“It feels great not having to do everything like I would have two years ago and knowing I can trust my other teammates to make open threes and make open shots,” Frazier said. “Not being exhausted out there. I trust every single person on this roster with the right decision — to make the shot or pass.”
That’s part of Illinois’ growth this season. Winning games like Saturday’s at Michigan has its roots in a year prior. Like the Illini’s upset of Michigan State or what turned out to be the only road win of the season at Ohio State.
“It’s all part of that process,” Underwood said. “You don’t speed that up. You have to go through the speed bumps of success, so to speak. Maybe we got a little taste at Ohio State last year of what it took to win because that was a game we didn’t shoot the ball well.
“Then it’s buying in to what we’re trying to do this year in a new way, so to speak, of defensive-mindedness and not having to shoot 50 percent. I think our guys have bought into that and they understand it didn’t work as well as they wanted the other way. This way has been pretty solid and given us a chance.”