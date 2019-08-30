Listen to this article

CONF ALL

Charleston 0 0 1 0

Taylorville 0 0 1 0

Effingham 0 0 0 0

Mattoon 0 0 0 0

Mt. Zion 0 0 0 0

Lincoln 0 0 0 1

Mahomet-Seymour 0 0 0 1

NEXT WEEK’S GAME

Mahomet-Seymour at Taylorville

BIG 12

CONF ALL

Bloomington 1 0 1 0

Normal Community 1 0 1 0

Peoria 1 0 1 0

Normal West 0 0 0 0

Peoria Notre Dame 0 0 0 0

Champaign Central 0 0 0 1

Peoria Manual 0 0 0 1

Urbana 0 0 0 1

Centennial 0 1 0 1

Danville 0 1 0 1

Peoria Richwoods 0 1 0 1

NEXT WEEK’S GAMES

Centennial vs. Champaign Central

Urbana at Danville

CENTRAL ILLINOIS

CONF ALL

Central A&M 0 0 1 0

Clinton 0 0 1 0

Meridian 0 0 1 0

St. Teresa 0 0 1 0

Tuscola 0 0 1 0

Warrensburg-Latham 0 0 1 0

Shelbyville 0 0 0 0

Sullivan/Okaw Valley 0 0 0 1

NEXT WEEK’S GAMES

Sullivan/Okaw Valley at Newton

Tuscola at Arcola

HEART OF ILLINOIS — LARGE

CONF ALL

Eureka 0 0 1 0

Fieldcrest 0 0 1 0

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 0 0 1 0

Deer Creek-Mackinaw 0 0 0 1

El Paso-Gridley 0 0 0 1

Tri-Valley 0 0 0 1

NEXT WEEK’S GAME

Eureka at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley

HEART OF ILLINOIS —SMALL

CONF ALL

Fisher 0 0 1 0

Heyworth 0 0 1 0

Ridgeview/Lexington 0 0 1 0

Tremont 0 0 1 0

LeRoy 0 0 0 1

NEXT WEEK’S GAMES

Fisher at Tremont

LeRoy at Ridgeview/Lexington

ILLINI PRAIRIE

CONF ALL

Chillicothe IVC 1 0 1 0

Monticello 1 0 1 0

Pontiac 1 0 1 0

Prairie Central 1 0 1 0

St. Joseph-Ogden 1 0 1 0

Bloomington Central Catholic 0 1 0 1

Olympia 0 1 0 1

Rantoul 0 1 0 1

St. Thomas More 0 1 0 1

Unity 0 1 0 1

NEXT WEEK’S GAMES

Monticello at Chillicothe IVC

Olympia at St. Thomas More

Pontiac at Unity

Prairie Central at Bloomington CC

St. Joseph-Ogden at Rantoul

LINCOLN PRAIRIE

CONF ALL

Arcola 0 0 1 0

ALAH 0 0 1 0

Blue Ridge 0 0 1 0

Cerro Gordo/Bement 0 0 1 0

Cumberland 0 0 1 0

Argenta-Oreana 0 0 0 1

Decatur Lutheran 0 0 0 1

Sangamon Valley 0 0 0 1

Tri-County 0 0 0 1

Villa Grove/Heritage 0 0 0 1

NEXT WEEK’S GAMES

Argenta-Oreana at Cumberland

Blue Ridge at Oblong

Cerro Gordo/Bement at Shelbyville

Decatur Lutheran at ALAH

Tri-County at Villa Grove/Heritage

Tuscola at Arcola

SANGAMON VALLEY

CONF ALL

Clifton Central 0 0 1 0

Watseka 0 0 1 0

Seneca 0 0 0 0

Dwight 0 0 0 1

Iroquois West 0 0 0 1

Momence 0 0 0 1

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 0 0 0 1

NEXT WEEK’S GAMES

Georgetown-Ridge Farm at PBL

Iroquois West at Hoopeston Area/A-P

Momence at BHRA

Salt Fork at Watseka

VERMILION VALLEY

CONF ALL

BHRA 0 0 1 0

Salt Fork 0 0 0 0

Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0 0 0 1

Hoopeston Area/A-P 0 0 0 1

Oakwood 0 0 0 1

Westville 0 0 0 1

TODAY’S GAME

South Beloit at Salt Fork

NEXT WEEK’S GAMES

Georgetown-Ridge Farm at PBL

Iroquois West at Hoopeston Area/A-P

Momence at BHRA

Salt Fork at Watseka

Warrensburg-Latham at Oakwood

Westville at South Beloit

8-MAN ASSOCIATION

CONF ALL

Milford/Cissna Park 1 0 1 0

Pawnee 1 0 1 0

Polo 1 0 1 0

River Ridge 1 0 1 0

Alden-Hebron 0 0 1 0

Judah Christian 0 0 0 0

Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland 0 0 0 0

Illinois School for the Deaf 0 0 0 0

Lowpoint-Washburn 0 0 0 0

Metro East Lutheran 0 0 0 0

Rockford Christian Life 0 0 0 0

Westminster Christian 0 0 0 0

Bunker Hill 0 1 0 1

Lake Forest Academy 0 1 0 1

North Fulton 0 1 0 1

Schlarman 0 1 0 1

NEXT WEEK’S GAMES

Bunker Hill at Schlarman

Metro East Lutheran at Judah Christian

Milford/Cissna Park at Cuba North Fulton

