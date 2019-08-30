APOLLO
CONF ALL
Charleston 0 0 1 0
Taylorville 0 0 1 0
Effingham 0 0 0 0
Mattoon 0 0 0 0
Mt. Zion 0 0 0 0
Lincoln 0 0 0 1
Mahomet-Seymour 0 0 0 1
NEXT WEEK’S GAME
Mahomet-Seymour at Taylorville
BIG 12
CONF ALL
Bloomington 1 0 1 0
Normal Community 1 0 1 0
Peoria 1 0 1 0
Normal West 0 0 0 0
Peoria Notre Dame 0 0 0 0
Champaign Central 0 0 0 1
Peoria Manual 0 0 0 1
Urbana 0 0 0 1
Centennial 0 1 0 1
Danville 0 1 0 1
Peoria Richwoods 0 1 0 1
NEXT WEEK’S GAMES
Centennial vs. Champaign Central
Urbana at Danville
CENTRAL ILLINOIS
CONF ALL
Central A&M 0 0 1 0
Clinton 0 0 1 0
Meridian 0 0 1 0
St. Teresa 0 0 1 0
Tuscola 0 0 1 0
Warrensburg-Latham 0 0 1 0
Shelbyville 0 0 0 0
Sullivan/Okaw Valley 0 0 0 1
NEXT WEEK’S GAMES
Sullivan/Okaw Valley at Newton
Tuscola at Arcola
HEART OF ILLINOIS — LARGE
CONF ALL
Eureka 0 0 1 0
Fieldcrest 0 0 1 0
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 0 0 1 0
Deer Creek-Mackinaw 0 0 0 1
El Paso-Gridley 0 0 0 1
Tri-Valley 0 0 0 1
NEXT WEEK’S GAME
Eureka at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley
HEART OF ILLINOIS —SMALL
CONF ALL
Fisher 0 0 1 0
Heyworth 0 0 1 0
Ridgeview/Lexington 0 0 1 0
Tremont 0 0 1 0
LeRoy 0 0 0 1
NEXT WEEK’S GAMES
Fisher at Tremont
LeRoy at Ridgeview/Lexington
ILLINI PRAIRIE
CONF ALL
Chillicothe IVC 1 0 1 0
Monticello 1 0 1 0
Pontiac 1 0 1 0
Prairie Central 1 0 1 0
St. Joseph-Ogden 1 0 1 0
Bloomington Central Catholic 0 1 0 1
Olympia 0 1 0 1
Rantoul 0 1 0 1
St. Thomas More 0 1 0 1
Unity 0 1 0 1
NEXT WEEK’S GAMES
Monticello at Chillicothe IVC
Olympia at St. Thomas More
Pontiac at Unity
Prairie Central at Bloomington CC
St. Joseph-Ogden at Rantoul
LINCOLN PRAIRIE
CONF ALL
Arcola 0 0 1 0
ALAH 0 0 1 0
Blue Ridge 0 0 1 0
Cerro Gordo/Bement 0 0 1 0
Cumberland 0 0 1 0
Argenta-Oreana 0 0 0 1
Decatur Lutheran 0 0 0 1
Sangamon Valley 0 0 0 1
Tri-County 0 0 0 1
Villa Grove/Heritage 0 0 0 1
NEXT WEEK’S GAMES
Argenta-Oreana at Cumberland
Blue Ridge at Oblong
Cerro Gordo/Bement at Shelbyville
Decatur Lutheran at ALAH
Tri-County at Villa Grove/Heritage
Tuscola at Arcola
SANGAMON VALLEY
CONF ALL
Clifton Central 0 0 1 0
Watseka 0 0 1 0
Seneca 0 0 0 0
Dwight 0 0 0 1
Iroquois West 0 0 0 1
Momence 0 0 0 1
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 0 0 0 1
NEXT WEEK’S GAMES
Georgetown-Ridge Farm at PBL
Iroquois West at Hoopeston Area/A-P
Momence at BHRA
Salt Fork at Watseka
VERMILION VALLEY
CONF ALL
BHRA 0 0 1 0
Salt Fork 0 0 0 0
Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0 0 0 1
Hoopeston Area/A-P 0 0 0 1
Oakwood 0 0 0 1
Westville 0 0 0 1
TODAY’S GAME
South Beloit at Salt Fork
NEXT WEEK’S GAMES
Georgetown-Ridge Farm at PBL
Iroquois West at Hoopeston Area/A-P
Momence at BHRA
Salt Fork at Watseka
Warrensburg-Latham at Oakwood
Westville at South Beloit
8-MAN ASSOCIATION
CONF ALL
Milford/Cissna Park 1 0 1 0
Pawnee 1 0 1 0
Polo 1 0 1 0
River Ridge 1 0 1 0
Alden-Hebron 0 0 1 0
Judah Christian 0 0 0 0
Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland 0 0 0 0
Illinois School for the Deaf 0 0 0 0
Lowpoint-Washburn 0 0 0 0
Metro East Lutheran 0 0 0 0
Rockford Christian Life 0 0 0 0
Westminster Christian 0 0 0 0
Bunker Hill 0 1 0 1
Lake Forest Academy 0 1 0 1
North Fulton 0 1 0 1
Schlarman 0 1 0 1
NEXT WEEK’S GAMES
Bunker Hill at Schlarman
Metro East Lutheran at Judah Christian
Milford/Cissna Park at Cuba North Fulton