APOLLO
CONF ALL
Taylorville 2 0 3 0
Effingham 1 0 3 0
Mt. Zion 1 0 3 0
Mahomet-Seymour 1 1 1 2
Mattoon 1 1 1 2
Charleston 0 2 1 2
Lincoln 0 2 0 3
NEXT WEEK’S GAME
Mahomet-Seymour at Effingham
BIG 12
CONF ALL
Normal Community 3 0 3 0
Peoria 2 0 3 0
Bloomington 2 0 2 1
Normal West 2 1 2 1
Peoria Richwoods 1 1 1 1
Champaign Central 1 1 1 2
Danville 1 2 1 2
Peoria Notre Dame 1 2 1 2
Centennial 0 2 0 2
Peoria Manual 0 2 0 3
Urbana 0 2 0 3
TODAY’S GAME
Centennial at Peoria Richwoods
NEXT WEEK’S GAMES
Champaign Central at Urbana
Danville at Centennial
CENTRAL ILLINOIS
CONF ALL
Central A&M 1 0 3 0
Clinton 1 0 3 0
St. Teresa 1 0 3 0
Warrensburg-Latham 1 0 2 1
Tuscola 0 1 2 1
Meridian 0 1 2 1
Shelbyville 0 1 1 2
Sullivan/Okaw Valley 0 1 0 3
NEXT WEEK’S GAMES
Meridian at Clinton
Shelbyville at Sullivan/Okaw Valley
Tuscola at St. Teresa
HEART OF ILLINOIS — LARGE
CONF ALL
Fieldcrest 1 0 3 0
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 1 0 3 0
Deer Creek-Mackinaw 1 0 1 2
Eureka 0 1 1 1
El Paso-Gridley 0 1 1 2
Tri-Valley 0 1 0 3
NEXT WEEK’S GAME
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley at Fieldcrest
HEART OF ILLINOIS — SMALL
CONF ALL
Ridgeview/Lexington 1 0 1 2
Tremont 1 0 1 2
Heyworth 0 0 1 2
Fisher 0 1 2 1
LeRoy 0 1 1 2
NEXT WEEK’S GAMES
Madison at Fisher
Ridgeview/Lexington at Heyworth
Tremont at LeRoy
ILLINI PRAIRIE
CONF ALL
Chillicothe IVC 3 0 3 0
St. Joseph-Ogden 3 0 3 0
Monticello 2 1 2 1
Olympia 2 1 2 1
Prairie Central 2 1 2 1
Unity 2 1 2 1
Pontiac 1 2 1 2
Bloomington Central Catholic 0 3 0 3
Rantoul 0 3 0 3
St. Thomas More 0 3 0 3
NEXT WEEK’S GAMES
Monticello at Rantoul
Prairie Central at Pontiac
St. Joseph-Ogden at Unity
St. Thomas More at Chillicothe IVC
LINCOLN PRAIRIE
CONF ALL
Arcola 1 0 2 1
Argenta-Oreana 1 0 2 1
Cerro Gordo/Bement 1 0 2 1
Cumberland 1 0 2 1
Tri-County 1 0 1 2
ALAH 0 1 2 1
Blue Ridge 0 1 2 1
Sangamon Valley 0 1 1 2
Villa Grove/Heritage 0 1 1 2
Decatur Lutheran 0 1 0 3
NEXT WEEK’S GAMES
Argenta-Oreana at Cerro Gordo/Bement
ALAH at Arcola
Cumberland at Blue Ridge
Tri-County at Decatur Lutheran
Villa Grove/Heritage at Sangamon Valley
SANGAMON VALLEY
CONF ALL
Watseka 1 0 3 0
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 1 0 2 1
Seneca 1 0 2 1
Clifton Central 0 0 3 0
Iroquois West 0 1 1 2
Dwight 0 1 0 3
Momence 0 1 0 3
NEXT WEEK’S GAMES
Iroquois West at Momence
Seneca at Paxton-Buckley-Loda
Watseka at Oblong/Hutsonville-Palestine
VERMILION VALLEY
CONF ALL
BHRA 1 0 3 0
Salt Fork 1 0 2 1
Oakwood 0 0 2 1
Westville 0 0 1 2
Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0 1 0 3
Hoopeston Area/A-P 0 1 0 3
NEXT WEEK’S GAMES
BHRA at Georgetown-Ridge Farm
Hoopeston Area/A-P at Oakwood
Westville at Salt Fork
8-MAN ASSOCIATION
CONF ALL
Milford/Cissna Park 2 0 2 0
Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland 2 0 2 0
Polo 2 0 2 0
Rockford Christian Life 2 0 2 0
River Ridge 1 0 1 1
Metro East Lutheran 1 1 1 1
Pawnee 1 1 1 1
Schlarman 1 1 1 1
Alden-Hebron 0 0 1 0
Illinois School for the Deaf 0 1 0 1
Judah Christian 0 1 0 1
Lake Forest Academy 0 1 1 1
Lowpoint-Washburn 0 1 0 1
Bunker Hill 0 2 0 2
North Fulton 0 2 0 2
Westminster Christian 0 2 0 2
TODAY’S GAME
Schlarman at North Fulton
NEXT WEEK’S GAMES
Illinois School for Deaf at Judah Christian
Milford/Cissna Park at Schlarman