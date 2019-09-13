Listen to this article

APOLLO

CONF ALL

Taylorville 2 0 3 0

Effingham 1 0 3 0

Mt. Zion 1 0 3 0

Mahomet-Seymour 1 1 1 2

Mattoon 1 1 1 2

Charleston 0 2 1 2

Lincoln 0 2 0 3

NEXT WEEK’S GAME

Mahomet-Seymour at Effingham

BIG 12

CONF ALL

Normal Community 3 0 3 0

Peoria 2 0 3 0

Bloomington 2 0 2 1

Normal West 2 1 2 1

Peoria Richwoods 1 1 1 1

Champaign Central 1 1 1 2

Danville 1 2 1 2

Peoria Notre Dame 1 2 1 2

Centennial 0 2 0 2

Peoria Manual 0 2 0 3

Urbana 0 2 0 3

TODAY’S GAME

Centennial at Peoria Richwoods

NEXT WEEK’S GAMES

Champaign Central at Urbana

Danville at Centennial

CENTRAL ILLINOIS

CONF ALL

Central A&M 1 0 3 0

Clinton 1 0 3 0

St. Teresa 1 0 3 0

Warrensburg-Latham 1 0 2 1

Tuscola 0 1 2 1

Meridian 0 1 2 1

Shelbyville 0 1 1 2

Sullivan/Okaw Valley 0 1 0 3

NEXT WEEK’S GAMES

Meridian at Clinton

Shelbyville at Sullivan/Okaw Valley

Tuscola at St. Teresa

HEART OF ILLINOIS — LARGE

CONF ALL

Fieldcrest 1 0 3 0

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 1 0 3 0

Deer Creek-Mackinaw 1 0 1 2

Eureka 0 1 1 1

El Paso-Gridley 0 1 1 2

Tri-Valley 0 1 0 3

NEXT WEEK’S GAME

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley at Fieldcrest

HEART OF ILLINOIS — SMALL

CONF ALL

Ridgeview/Lexington 1 0 1 2

Tremont 1 0 1 2

Heyworth 0 0 1 2

Fisher 0 1 2 1

LeRoy 0 1 1 2

NEXT WEEK’S GAMES

Madison at Fisher

Ridgeview/Lexington at Heyworth

Tremont at LeRoy

ILLINI PRAIRIE

CONF ALL

Chillicothe IVC 3 0 3 0

St. Joseph-Ogden 3 0 3 0

Monticello 2 1 2 1

Olympia 2 1 2 1

Prairie Central 2 1 2 1

Unity 2 1 2 1

Pontiac 1 2 1 2

Bloomington Central Catholic 0 3 0 3

Rantoul 0 3 0 3

St. Thomas More 0 3 0 3

NEXT WEEK’S GAMES

Monticello at Rantoul

Prairie Central at Pontiac

St. Joseph-Ogden at Unity

St. Thomas More at Chillicothe IVC

LINCOLN PRAIRIE

CONF ALL

Arcola 1 0 2 1

Argenta-Oreana 1 0 2 1

Cerro Gordo/Bement 1 0 2 1

Cumberland 1 0 2 1

Tri-County 1 0 1 2

ALAH 0 1 2 1

Blue Ridge 0 1 2 1

Sangamon Valley 0 1 1 2

Villa Grove/Heritage 0 1 1 2

Decatur Lutheran 0 1 0 3

NEXT WEEK’S GAMES

Argenta-Oreana at Cerro Gordo/Bement

ALAH at Arcola

Cumberland at Blue Ridge

Tri-County at Decatur Lutheran

Villa Grove/Heritage at Sangamon Valley

SANGAMON VALLEY

CONF ALL

Watseka 1 0 3 0

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 1 0 2 1

Seneca 1 0 2 1

Clifton Central 0 0 3 0

Iroquois West 0 1 1 2

Dwight 0 1 0 3

Momence 0 1 0 3

NEXT WEEK’S GAMES

Iroquois West at Momence

Seneca at Paxton-Buckley-Loda

Watseka at Oblong/Hutsonville-Palestine

VERMILION VALLEY

CONF ALL

BHRA 1 0 3 0

Salt Fork 1 0 2 1

Oakwood 0 0 2 1

Westville 0 0 1 2

Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0 1 0 3

Hoopeston Area/A-P 0 1 0 3

NEXT WEEK’S GAMES

BHRA at Georgetown-Ridge Farm

Hoopeston Area/A-P at Oakwood

Westville at Salt Fork

8-MAN ASSOCIATION

CONF ALL

Milford/Cissna Park 2 0 2 0

Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland 2 0 2 0

Polo 2 0 2 0

Rockford Christian Life 2 0 2 0

River Ridge 1 0 1 1

Metro East Lutheran 1 1 1 1

Pawnee 1 1 1 1

Schlarman 1 1 1 1

Alden-Hebron 0 0 1 0

Illinois School for the Deaf 0 1 0 1

Judah Christian 0 1 0 1

Lake Forest Academy 0 1 1 1

Lowpoint-Washburn 0 1 0 1

Bunker Hill 0 2 0 2

North Fulton 0 2 0 2

Westminster Christian 0 2 0 2

TODAY’S GAME

Schlarman at North Fulton

NEXT WEEK’S GAMES

Illinois School for Deaf at Judah Christian

Milford/Cissna Park at Schlarman