APOLLO

CONF ALL

Effingham 1 0 2 0

Taylorville 1 0 2 0

Mattoon 1 0 1 1

Mt. Zion 0 0 2 0

Charleston 0 1 1 1

Lincoln 0 1 0 2

Mahomet-Seymour 0 1 0 2

NEXT WEEK’S GAME

Mattoon at Mahomet-Seymour

BIG 12

CONF ALL

Normal Community 2 0 2 0

Peoria 2 0 2 0

Bloomington 1 0 1 0

Champaign Central 1 0 1 1

Danville 1 1 1 1

Normal West 1 1 1 1

Peoria Richwoods 1 1 1 1

Peoria Manual 0 1 0 2

Urbana 0 1 0 2

Centennial 0 2 0 2

Peoria Notre Dame 0 2 0 2

NEXT WEEK’S GAMES

Centennial at Peoria Richwoods

Danville at Normal West

Normal Community at Urbana

Peoria Notre Dame at Champaign Central

CENTRAL ILLINOIS

CONF ALL

Central A&M 0 0 2 0

Clinton 0 0 2 0

Meridian 0 0 2 0

St. Teresa 0 0 2 0

Tuscola 0 0 2 0

Warrensburg-Latham 0 0 1 1

Shelbyville 0 0 1 1

Sullivan/Okaw Valley 0 0 0 2

NEXT WEEK’S GAMES

Central A&M at Tuscola

Clinton at Shelbyville

Sullivan/OV at Warrensburg-Latham

HEART OF ILLINOIS LARGE

CONF ALL

Fieldcrest 1 0 2 0

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 1 0 2 0

Deer Creek-Mackinaw 1 0 1 1

Eureka 0 1 1 1

El Paso-Gridley 0 1 0 2

Tri-Valley 0 1 0 2

NEXT WEEK’S GAME

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley at Heyworth

HEART OF ILLINOIS SMALL

CONF ALL

Ridgeview/Lexington 1 0 1 1

Tremont 1 0 1 1

Heyworth 0 0 1 1

Fisher 0 1 1 1

LeRoy 0 1 0 2

NEXT WEEK’S GAMES

Deer Creek-Mackinaw at LeRoy

Ridgeview/Lexington at El Paso-Gridley

Tri-Valley at Fisher

ILLINI PRAIRIE

CONF ALL

Chillicothe IVC 2 0 2 0

Prairie Central 2 0 2 0

St. Joseph-Ogden 2 0 2 0

Monticello 1 1 1 1

Pontiac 1 1 1 1

Olympia 1 1 1 1

Unity 1 1 1 1

Bloomington Central Catholic 0 2 0 2

Rantoul 0 2 0 2

St. Thomas More 0 2 0 2

NEXT WEEK’S GAMES

Bloomington CC at St. Joseph-Ogden

Rantoul at Olympia

St. Thomas More at Monticello

Unity at Prairie Central

LINCOLN PRAIRIE

CONF ALL

ALAH 0 0 2 0

Blue Ridge 0 0 2 0

Arcola 0 0 1 1

Argenta-Oreana 0 0 1 1

Cerro Gordo/Bement 0 0 1 1

Cumberland 0 0 1 1

Sangamon Valley 0 0 1 1

Villa Grove/Heritage 0 0 1 1

Decatur Lutheran 0 0 0 2

Tri-County 0 0 0 2

NEXT WEEK’S GAMES

Arcola at Villa Grove/Heritage

Blue Ridge at Tri-County

Cumberland at ALAH

Decatur Lutheran at Cerro Gordo/Bement

Sangamon Valley at Argenta-Oreana

SANGAMON VALLEY

CONF ALL

Clifton Central 0 0 2 0

Watseka 0 0 2 0

Iroquois West 0 0 1 1

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 0 0 1 1

Seneca 0 0 1 1

Dwight 0 0 0 2

Momence 0 0 0 2

NEXT WEEK’S GAMES

Paxton-Buckley-Loda at Iroquois West

Watseka at Momence

VERMILION VALLEY

CONF ALL

BHRA 0 0 2 0

Salt Fork 0 0 1 1

Oakwood 0 0 1 1

Westville 0 0 0 1

Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0 0 0 2

Hoopeston Area/A-P 0 0 0 2

TODAY’S GAME

Westville at South Beloit

NEXT WEEK’S GAMES

Clifton Central at Westville

Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Salt Fork

Hoopeston Area/A-P at BHRA

Oakwood at Oblong/Hutsonville-Palestine

8-MAN ASSOCIATION

CONF ALL

Milford/Cissna Park 2 0 2 0

Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland 1 0 1 0

Pawnee 1 0 1 0

Polo 1 0 1 0

River Ridge 1 0 1 0

Rockford Christian Life 1 0 1 0

Alden-Hebron 0 0 1 0

Schlarman 1 1 1 1

Judah Christian 0 0 0 0

Illinois School for the Deaf 0 0 0 0

Lowpoint-Washburn 0 0 0 0

Lake Forest Academy 0 1 0 1

Metro East Lutheran 0 1 0 1

Westminster Christian 0 1 0 1

Bunker Hill 0 2 0 2North Fulton 0 2 0 2

NEXT WEEK’S GAMES

Metro-East Lutheran at Milford/CP

Judah Christian at Pawnee

Schlarman at North Fulton

