APOLLO
CONF ALL
Effingham 1 0 2 0
Taylorville 1 0 2 0
Mattoon 1 0 1 1
Mt. Zion 0 0 2 0
Charleston 0 1 1 1
Lincoln 0 1 0 2
Mahomet-Seymour 0 1 0 2
NEXT WEEK’S GAME
Mattoon at Mahomet-Seymour
BIG 12
CONF ALL
Normal Community 2 0 2 0
Peoria 2 0 2 0
Bloomington 1 0 1 0
Champaign Central 1 0 1 1
Danville 1 1 1 1
Normal West 1 1 1 1
Peoria Richwoods 1 1 1 1
Peoria Manual 0 1 0 2
Urbana 0 1 0 2
Centennial 0 2 0 2
Peoria Notre Dame 0 2 0 2
NEXT WEEK’S GAMES
Centennial at Peoria Richwoods
Danville at Normal West
Normal Community at Urbana
Peoria Notre Dame at Champaign Central
CENTRAL ILLINOIS
CONF ALL
Central A&M 0 0 2 0
Clinton 0 0 2 0
Meridian 0 0 2 0
St. Teresa 0 0 2 0
Tuscola 0 0 2 0
Warrensburg-Latham 0 0 1 1
Shelbyville 0 0 1 1
Sullivan/Okaw Valley 0 0 0 2
NEXT WEEK’S GAMES
Central A&M at Tuscola
Clinton at Shelbyville
Sullivan/OV at Warrensburg-Latham
HEART OF ILLINOIS LARGE
CONF ALL
Fieldcrest 1 0 2 0
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 1 0 2 0
Deer Creek-Mackinaw 1 0 1 1
Eureka 0 1 1 1
El Paso-Gridley 0 1 0 2
Tri-Valley 0 1 0 2
NEXT WEEK’S GAME
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley at Heyworth
HEART OF ILLINOIS SMALL
CONF ALL
Ridgeview/Lexington 1 0 1 1
Tremont 1 0 1 1
Heyworth 0 0 1 1
Fisher 0 1 1 1
LeRoy 0 1 0 2
NEXT WEEK’S GAMES
Deer Creek-Mackinaw at LeRoy
Ridgeview/Lexington at El Paso-Gridley
Tri-Valley at Fisher
ILLINI PRAIRIE
CONF ALL
Chillicothe IVC 2 0 2 0
Prairie Central 2 0 2 0
St. Joseph-Ogden 2 0 2 0
Monticello 1 1 1 1
Pontiac 1 1 1 1
Olympia 1 1 1 1
Unity 1 1 1 1
Bloomington Central Catholic 0 2 0 2
Rantoul 0 2 0 2
St. Thomas More 0 2 0 2
NEXT WEEK’S GAMES
Bloomington CC at St. Joseph-Ogden
Rantoul at Olympia
St. Thomas More at Monticello
Unity at Prairie Central
LINCOLN PRAIRIE
CONF ALL
ALAH 0 0 2 0
Blue Ridge 0 0 2 0
Arcola 0 0 1 1
Argenta-Oreana 0 0 1 1
Cerro Gordo/Bement 0 0 1 1
Cumberland 0 0 1 1
Sangamon Valley 0 0 1 1
Villa Grove/Heritage 0 0 1 1
Decatur Lutheran 0 0 0 2
Tri-County 0 0 0 2
NEXT WEEK’S GAMES
Arcola at Villa Grove/Heritage
Blue Ridge at Tri-County
Cumberland at ALAH
Decatur Lutheran at Cerro Gordo/Bement
Sangamon Valley at Argenta-Oreana
SANGAMON VALLEY
CONF ALL
Clifton Central 0 0 2 0
Watseka 0 0 2 0
Iroquois West 0 0 1 1
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 0 0 1 1
Seneca 0 0 1 1
Dwight 0 0 0 2
Momence 0 0 0 2
NEXT WEEK’S GAMES
Paxton-Buckley-Loda at Iroquois West
Watseka at Momence
VERMILION VALLEY
CONF ALL
BHRA 0 0 2 0
Salt Fork 0 0 1 1
Oakwood 0 0 1 1
Westville 0 0 0 1
Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0 0 0 2
Hoopeston Area/A-P 0 0 0 2
TODAY’S GAME
Westville at South Beloit
NEXT WEEK’S GAMES
Clifton Central at Westville
Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Salt Fork
Hoopeston Area/A-P at BHRA
Oakwood at Oblong/Hutsonville-Palestine
8-MAN ASSOCIATION
CONF ALL
Milford/Cissna Park 2 0 2 0
Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland 1 0 1 0
Pawnee 1 0 1 0
Polo 1 0 1 0
River Ridge 1 0 1 0
Rockford Christian Life 1 0 1 0
Alden-Hebron 0 0 1 0
Schlarman 1 1 1 1
Judah Christian 0 0 0 0
Illinois School for the Deaf 0 0 0 0
Lowpoint-Washburn 0 0 0 0
Lake Forest Academy 0 1 0 1
Metro East Lutheran 0 1 0 1
Westminster Christian 0 1 0 1
Bunker Hill 0 2 0 2North Fulton 0 2 0 2
NEXT WEEK’S GAMES
Metro-East Lutheran at Milford/CP
Judah Christian at Pawnee
Schlarman at North Fulton