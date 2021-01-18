CHAMPAIGN — Saturday's loss to Ohio State was a second straight for Illinois. And a second straight at State Farm Center. The 87-81 defeat also meant the Illini dropped to just 6-5 in their last 11 games.
What it wasn't, though, was enough to drop Illinois from the Associated Press top 25. Illinois slid eight spots, but was still ranked No. 22 when the latest poll dropped late Monday morning.
Illinois was the last of six Big Ten ranked in the this week's poll. Iowa was tops at No. 4 and was joined by No. 7 Michigan, No. 10 Wisconsin, No. 15 Ohio State and No. 17 Minnesota. Both the Buckeyes and Gophers jumped six spots from last week's poll after wins against Illinois and Michigan, respectively.
The Illini (9-5, 5-3 Big Ten) return to action at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday against Penn State at State Farm Center. The Nittany Lions (3-5, 0-4) returned to action Sunday in an 80-72 road loss at Purdue after a 2 1/2-week COVID-19 pause.