Illinois guard Jayden Epps (3) and Kansas City's Jeff Ngandu (32) in an NCAA game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.

 Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette

CHAMPAIGN — The first regular season edition of the Associated Press Top 25 poll likely won't look all that different from the preseason version. A mediocre slate of games in the opening week of the season basically assured it.

Now, the first week wasn't devoid of upsets. Tennessee, Villanova and Oregon all lost. The Ducks' might have been the most alarming since they trailed UC Irvine by 27 points at one juncture before losing to the Anteaters by 13. 

Illinois should benefit from those three teams losing, however, since all three were ranked higher than the Illini in the preseason poll. There wasn't anything all that notable about No. 23 Illinois' wins against Eastern Illinois and Kansas City — beyond the emergence of Dain Dainja as a double-double threat — but the Illini should get a pump in the poll because of Tennessee, Villanova and Oregon's misfortune.

The Illini (2-0) are set to return to action at 8 p.m. against Monmouth at State Farm Center.

Beat writer Scott Richey's AP Top 25 ballot

1. Houston

2. North Carolina

3. Gonzaga

4. Baylor

5. Kentucky

6. UCLA

7. Kansas

8. Creighton

9. Duke

10. Arkansas

11. Texas

12. San Diego State

13. Arizona

14. Indiana

15. Auburn

16. TCU

17. Virginia

18. Illinois

19. Xavier

20. Saint Mary’s

21. Tennessee

22. Texas A&M

23. Alabama

24. Texas Tech

25. Dayton

Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

