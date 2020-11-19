CHAMPAIGN — Kofi Cockburn stuffing Luka Garza’s would-be game-tying shot wound up being the final moment of the 2019-20 Illinois basketball season.
That thrilling 78-76 win on March 8 against Iowa in front of a raucous State Farm Center sellout crowd secured the Illini a top four finish in the Big Ten and some positive momentum heading into both the Big Ten and NCAA tournaments.
Neither of those happened, of course. The COVID-19 pandemic took root in the United States, and the college basketball season came to a rather abrupt end.
Less than a week remains until the start of the 2020-21 season. And eight months from that notable win against the Hawkeyes, Illinois has a firmer grasp on what its season could look like thanks to a newsy Wednesday afternoon that included the release of the 20-game Big Ten schedule, along with start times and broadcast information for a handful more games.
Illinois’ 2020-21 season begins with a trio of weekday games in its own multi-team event at State Farm Center, starting with a 1 p.m. showdown with North Carolina A&T next Wednesday.
That game will be followed by an 11 a.m. Thanksgiving Day matchup with Wright State and a noon finale on Nov. 27 against Ohio.
Those three games are just the warmup to the main event of Illinois’ nonconference schedule. Wednesday’s schedule-heavy news included more details for the Dec. 2 Jimmy V Classic — a 9 p.m. late night tilt on ESPN for the No. 8 Illini with No. 2 Baylor at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. That game is part of a notable night of college basketball, with No. 1 Gonzaga playing No. 12 Tennessee in the opener at the downtown Indianapolis arena.
Wednesday’s release of the Big Ten schedule means only one date is now open on Illinois’ schedule sandwiched between games against Baylor and Duke on Dec. 8. The opponent for that Dec. 5 home game is still listed as “TBA” with the Dec. 12 Braggin’ Rights game at Missouri — courtesy a lost coin flip — in what is Illinois’ final tuneup before Big Ten play.
The Big Ten stuck with its 20-game conference slate for the 2020-21 season. Illinois’ version wound up as favorable as a Big Ten slate probably could be. The Illini open league play Dec. 15 at home against Minnesota — the first of eight games the Big Ten favorites will play against the bottom four teams in the preseason poll unveiled on Tuesday by a league-wide panel of beat writers.
Illinois will play just one team twice — Wisconsin — from the top six of that poll.
That means single games against Iowa, Michigan State, Rutgers and Michigan. Each Big Ten team will play seven teams twice (home and away) and six teams once (three home, three away). The Illini get Iowa at home, but will have to travel to play Michigan, Michigan State and Rutgers on their home court. The trip to Rutgers on Dec. 20 is the Illini’s first road game, followed by another game on the East Coast with a Dec. 23 game at Penn State.
This season’s Big Ten schedule, which includes four games on Christmas Day, was built with some just-in-case flexibility. The COVID-19 pandemic is still raging across the country — particularly in the Midwest — so the conference made preparations for the potential need to reschedule games by creating two sets of collapsible byes during the weeks of Jan. 18-21, Jan. 25-28, Feb. 22-25 and March 1-5.
That’s the type of flexibility the Big Ten didn’t give itself with its 2020 football schedule. With no room to postpone and reschedule, multiple games have simply been canceled.
The conference will use the same protocols as developed by its return to competition task force for basketball as are currently being used for football. That includes daily antigen testing for COVID-19, enhanced cardiac screening and a data-driven approach when making decisions about if practices or games can be held.
The 2020-21 Big Ten season will end as originally scheduled — at the United Center in Chicago for the conference tournament. Those games are scheduled to take place March 10-14.