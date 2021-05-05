CHAMPAIGN — Illinois men’s basketball was in early on Class of 2022 forward AJ Casey, offering the now four-star Whitney Young forward in the spring after his freshman season at Simeon.
The Illini also offered 2022 guard Jaden Schutt right before the Yorkville Christian product blew up last June into four-star status. Illinois was also in early on St. Joseph’s Kyle Thomas and now former Fenwick guard Trey Pettigrew.
The trend continued in the Class of 2023 with offers to the Kenwood trio of JJ Taylor, Darrin Ames and Davius Loury, Whitney Young guard Dalen Davis, Bolingbrook forward Donaven Younger, Bradley-Bourbonnais forward Owen Freeman and two players — Jeremy Fears Jr. and Matas Buzelis — who have left the state.
This month, Illinois became just one of two high-major programs to make an offer to St. Rita forward James Brown. The Class of 2024 recruit just wrapped up his freshman season with the Mustangs.
Joe Henricksen calls that “due diligence” from the Illinois coaching staff when it comes to recruiting the state.
It’s what Brad Underwood and Co. have to do. What happened during the Illini’s 2020-21 season, though, is as important — if not more so — according to the City/Suburban Hoops Report editor and publisher.
“They’ve been able to show they can win at a high level for the first time in years,” Henricksen said. “Really since any of these kids have been old enough to pay attention. That is a boon to Illinois no matter. It creates more interest. It creates more intrigue in the program. Now, it’s taking the next stage in terms of establishing, developing and maintaining relationships with those people.”
Illinois’ best tie in the state in the Underwood era has been Mac Irvin Fire. The relationship with that AAU program helped deliver Ayo Dosunmu and Adam Miller to Champaign. Taylor, Ames and Loury all play for Mac Irvin Fire.
“I’d love for them to be able to branch out, whether it be AJ Casey with MeanStreets and Whitney Young and Jaden Schutt with the Illinois Wolves,” Henricksen said. “You’d like to be able to branch out to other basketball ‘families’ and organizations and become the go-to focal point as the flagship university, but in particular now that they’ve reestablished the basketball program at a level that would be intriguing to these kids.”
The state of recruiting in Illinois has been rather volatile for multiple years when it comes to the final number of high-major prospects. The 2014 class was the last time the state produced double-digit high-major recruits with five-stars Cliff Alexander, Jahlil Okafor and Tyler Ulis at the top.
In the Class of 2014, 14 high-major prospects were in the state, including Centennial’s Michael Finke signing with Illinois. The previous four classes combined, from 2018 through the most recent 2021 class, have combined to produce just 16 high-major recruits from the state.
“To me, any time you get more than a handful of high-majors out of Illinois, that’s when you’ve got a significant, high-level class,” Henricksen said. “We’ve been sitting on a handful or less for too many years of legitimate high-major players. We’re going on five to six years now of just a trend of very few high-majors.”
The 2023 group could be the next elite class from Illinois. Part of that depends on if Fears returns to Joliet West from La Lumiere (Ind.) and if Buzelis comes back to Hinsdale Central after transferring to Brewster Academy (N.H.). Both left the state last fall when a high school basketball season in Illinois was uncertain amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think 2023 and 2024 look better early on at this stage than probably some of the classes we’ve seen in recent years,” Henricksen said. “I still don’t see a home-run type of class, a no-brainer this class is loaded, like you’d see some years in the past. Could it develop with 2023 and 2024? Maybe, but it’s still not there yet. It would help if those two kids came back.”
Taylor is the top prospect in the state in the 2023 class. With ESPN the most recent organization to update its rankings, the 6-foot-7, 185-pound wing ranks No. 6 in the country after averaging 28.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 2.5 steals and 1.5 blocks in his sophomore year at Kenwood.
“He can be as good and as high level of a player as he wants to be,” Henricksen said. “It’s going to be about consistency and development going forward because he has all the physical attributes, and his skill level continues to improve. … All the tools are there. The physical attributes are there — the athleticism, the length — and the skill level is really taking positive strides.
“He still needs to figure out how to best impact the game when everyone is zeroing in and focusing in on him, but that’s part of the growth process of a young player. It develops over time and doesn’t come naturally that easily.”