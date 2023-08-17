Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
CHAMPAIGN — Taylor de Boer spent Wednesday night’s exhibition loss against Eastern Illinois at the end of the Illinois bench in street clothes.
It wasn’t the role the Illini intended for their freshman outside hitter.
Not after she got a jumpstart on her college career by enrolling early.
Not after she showed during the spring that she was well on her way to securing a spot in the rotation.
Not after she made Team Canada — was named a team captain — and represented her home country at the U19 NORCECA Pan American Cup in May.
But standing at the end of the bench, cheering on her teammates, was far better than how de Boer spent most of her summer.
De Boer returned to Champaign from Canada in mid-June. That’s when she started feeling unwell. Multiple emergency room visits later, the Illinois freshman was diagnosed with ANCA Vasculitis, a rare autoimmune disease.
“The bulk of my summer has been spent in a hospital bed working on getting better and trying to get my disease into remission,” de Boer posted to Instagram on Monday. “Long term, I am told by my team of doctors that I will still be able to chase my dreams of training and playing volleyball at the highest level. I see this as a speed bump along my journey and one that I will inevitability grow and learn from.
“While I have kept this news quite private to enable me to work though it myself, I am grateful for the kindness of the staff at the OSF Children’s Hospital, the Illinois organization and in all that my teammates, coaches and support staff have done for me, in addition to the love and support I have had from family and friends from back home in Canada who have been helpful in my healing and coping with the hard days.”
When de Boer is cleared to play remains the question. The 6-foot-4 outside hitter intends for it to be as soon as she is able.
Illinois coach Chris Tamas said the team is hopeful that could still happen this season.
“That just remains to be seen based on what she’s got to go through and how she responds to some of the medical care,” Tamas said. “She’s had a great attitude about it. I’m not sure many people could have handled what she went through and still have the attitude that she does.”
Raina Terry is roommates with de Boer and had to watch her new teammate deal with initial illness and eventual diagnosis.
“Seeing her go through what she did this summer is hard,” the Illinois senior said. “I wouldn’t wish that upon my worst enemy what she’s going through. It means a lot to have her here.”
“It’s definitely super special she still gets to come to everything,” Illini setter Brooke Mosher added. “We love Taylor, and we’re glad that she can be around. We’re all there for her, and she knows we’re there for her, too.”
Not having de Boer in the lineup, though, does exacerbate what was already a question of depth for Illinois at outside hitter and opposite.
Terry is back after an All-Big Ten season, but Kayla Burbage was in and out of the lineup in 2022 after transferring from Missouri and Sophie Stephenson redshirted last fall. Redshirt sophomore Sarah Bingham was recruited mostly as a middle blocker, but could also play on the pin.
“It hurts to not have (de Boer) out there, but (Wednesday) was just more about seeing who could respond in different scenarios,” Tamas said. “I think we’re going to need different players in different positions at certain times. … It’s just a comfortability thing. It’s different when you’re just in your practice gym versus when you’re in front of people and the lights are on.”
Illinois has had some time to figure out life without de Boer.
At least for the time being. It’s not all that different from what the team dealt with during a 2022 season that certainly wasn’t injury free.
“Our mindset for that is wherever you’re put you’ve just got to go for it no matter what,” Mosher said.
Wednesday night it just wasn’t enough to overcome a stingy EIU defense.
Terry still remained positive about how the team is handling another adverse lineup scenario.
“I saw constant effort,” she said. “Nobody gave up, and that’s all that we try to ask each other to do in those situations. We really don’t have a set lineup yet — Chris is moving things around — and we just have to do the best we can in whatever position he puts us in.”