CHAMPAIGN — The NBA is still putting its plan together to finish out its season.
The league is currently targeting July for the resumption of play with Orlando, Fla., the host site after the season was suspended in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Until that happens, though, all other facets of the league tied to the conclusion of the season remain in limbo.
No scheduled draft lottery. Same with the draft combine. Ditto for the draft itself.
And with the NCAA eliminating its original June 3 deadline for early entrants to make a final decision on their draft status and putting it off indefinitely, no clarity for college basketball coaches on what their 2020-21 rosters could look like.
No team, it could be argued, will be as affected by early entrant decisions as Illinois.
Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn were the Illini’s top two players last season. Losing both creates a steeper hill to climb for the 2020-21 season.
The return of even one keeps Illinois in the Big Ten title hunt, and the possibility — even if its slim — that both come back to Champaign turns the Illini into arguably a top 10 team in the nation.
All Illinois coach Brad Underwood can do now, though, is wait.
“You don’t plan for a pandemic,” he said. “We didn’t plan for this. There’s some programs that are in this limbo. Not everybody. You’ve got to have good enough players to be involved, I guess, in this situation.
“Are they going to have a combine? Are they going to have a virtual combine? We don’t know even know when the draft is going to be. It’s not very comforting, but at this point all we’re trying to do is gather information for these young guys so they can make the best decision for them. We got into this with that understanding.”
Underwood supports the decision Dosunmu and Cockburn both made in April to test the NBA draft waters. The former led the Illini in scoring each of the past two seasons — the first freshman to do so in program history — and earned First Team All-Big Ten honors based on his play from the 2019-20 season. Cockburn set the Illinois record for double-doubles by a freshman and was named Big Ten Freshman of the Year.
“They should get those 30 teams’ evaluations and gather information,” Underwood said. “Yet a pandemic happened, and it’s thrown everything off. We’ll have to continue to be unsettled until we know more information, but that’s OK.
“I’ve been very blessed to coach Ayo Dosunmu two years and see him be a first team all-league guy and to be the leading freshman scorer for the first time in Illinois basketball history. What an unbelievable two years this kid had, and I’ve been a part of it. All we’re going to do is try to provide the best and most information we can get for those guys to make a great, great decision.”
Cockburn isn’t mentioned in any notable mock drafts. Dosunmu has actually seen his draft stock dip from a year ago. Projected as a late first-round pick for last year’s draft at one point during his freshman year, the 6-foot-5 guard is slotted into the late second round or undrafted for 2020.
Underwood, of course, has a different idea about Dosunmu’s abilities.
“I think Ayo’s a first-round draft pick if anybody asked me,” the Illinois coach said. “I think he’s that guy that has everything a team would embody. Now, he didn’t get to play in the NCAA tournament and didn’t get to play in the Big Ten tournament. I think he was made for those stages.
“Obviously no in-person combine (so far) and all of that. Those are things that are out of everybody’s control. Anybody I talk to, I tell them he’s a first-round draft pick. I believe that. I think he’s got all of the tools that make him a guy who can stay in that league for a long time — not just be a cup of coffee. He’s going to continually always get better because he loves the game, he’s passionate. It’s those 30 general managers and player personnel guys and what their opinions are, and everything’s turned upside down because of COVID.”