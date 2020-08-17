CHAMPAIGN — Illinois men's basketball offered Brandon Weston last June and kept after his recruitment throughout the 2019-20 season. The first pay off? Inclusion in the list of finalists Weston announced late Monday morning.
The Illini are one of six teams to make the cut for Weston. The four-star wing also included Seton Hall, Western Illinois, Michigan, Wake Forest and Pittsburgh among his finalists.
Weston was a News-Gazette All-State Second Team selection following his junior season at Morgan Park, which was also his first full year with the team after transferring midway through his sophomore year at Lake Forest Academy. The 6-foot-5, 195-pound wing averaged 19.2 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and two steals for the Mustangs.
Illinois has several ties to Weston, who grew up in New York before moving to Chicago. Weston played on the Nike EYBL circuit with Mac Irvin Fire, and he played alongside Illini freshman Adam Miller with both the Fire and Morgan Park. Weston will finish his high school career, however, at Hillcrest Prep (Ariz.) after announcing his transfer earlier this month.