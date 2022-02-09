CHAMPAIGN — The run of Friday night football games for Illinois will continue in the 2022 season.
The Big Ten office announced on Thursday the Illini will play at Indiana on Friday, Sept. 2 instead of Saturday, Sept. 3 like it was originally scheduled.
It is the third straight season Illinois will have a Friday night game against a Big Ten foe.
No kickoff time is known yet for the Illini and Hoosiers, but of the five Friday night games Illinois has played since 2017, all have started at 6 p.m. or later.
Illinois has not fared well on the field when it moves away from playing traditional Saturday games in the recent past. The Illini have lost their last five Friday night games, with three happening at Memorial Stadium in Champaign and two on the road.
Illinois lost 20-17 last season to Maryland in Champaign, lost 45-7 at Wisconsin to open the condensed 2020 season, lost 63-24 to Penn State in 2018 in Champaign, lost 28-6 to Nebraska in 2017 in Champaign and lost 47-23 at South Florida before playing the Cornhuskers in the 2017 season.
The game between Illinois and Indiana marks the Big Ten opener for second-year coach Bret Bielema's program after the Illini kick off the 2022 season on Aug. 27 at home against Wyoming. The game with Illinois marks the season opener for Indiana, who haven't hosted the Illini at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind., since the 2013 season.