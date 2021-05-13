CHAMPAIGN — No schedule draw in the Big Ten would likely fall under “easy” after the conference finished the 2020-21 season as arguably the toughest league — top to bottom — in recent memory. Illinois’ draw for the 2021-22 season, however, certainly has its challenges.
The Big Ten released the earliest stage of its schedule Thursday with opponent breakdowns for single plays and home and away series next season.
Illinois will play home and away series with Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Northwestern, Purdue and Rutgers. That’s two games apiece against four teams that finished in the top half of the conference in addition to both Maryland and Michigan State (tied for eighth last season) expected to improve in 2021-22.
The Illini will play home games only against Ohio State, Penn State and Wisconsin and road games only at Indiana, Minnesota and Nebraska.
It will be the second time in three seasons Illinois and Indiana will play just once in the regular season. The rivalry with Iowa has become more prominent — at least in the moment — and the Illini and Hawkeyes will play twice in 2021-22 after just a single regular season game in 2020-21.