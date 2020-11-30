CHAMPAIGN — Another week, another Associated Press Top 25 poll and another notable ranking for the Illinois men’s basketball team.
Last week saw the eighth-ranked Illini included in the preseason AP Top 25 for the first time in a decade. Monday’s elevation to the No. 5 team in the country marked the program’s first top five ranking since the 2004-05 season. That team vacillated between fifth and sixth to start the season and then spent 15 weeks at No. 1 before falling in the national championship game to North Carolina.
Illinois (3-0) opened the 2020-21 season with blowout wins against North Carolina A&T and Chicago State before barely fending off upset-minded Ohio. The Illini’s rise from eighth in the preseason AP Top 25 to fifth this week was less a result of their three wins in three days and more an outcome predicated by opening week losses by Villanova, Virginia and Kansas, who were all ranked ahead of Illinois last week.
The Illini’s rise in the rankings also sets up a top five matchup Wednesday in Indianapolis, with Illinois set to face No. 2 Baylor in the Jimmy V Classic. That matchup will follow a game between No. 1 Gonzaga and No. 11 West Virginia.
Scott Richey's ballot
1. Gonzaga
2. Baylor
3. Illinois
4. Duke
5. Creighton
6. Iowa
7. Houston
8. Kansas
9. Michigan State
10. Wisconsin
11. Tennessee
12. West Virginia
13. Virginia Tech
14. Villanova
15. Virginia
16. Richmond
17. Kentucky
18. Texas Tech
19. North Carolina
20. Alabama
21. Texas
22. Florida State
23. San Diego State
24. Rutgers
25. Saint Louis