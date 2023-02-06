CHAMPAIGN — A seventh loss and fifth in the Big Ten last week certainly didn't help Illinois' chances to break back into the Associated Press Top 25 when the latest poll was released late Monday morning.
That 81-79 defeat at Iowa, though, wasn't the only ding to the Illini's overall résumé. Seven wins in their last nine games takes care of some of the "What have you done for me lately?" aspect of the AP Top 25, but what those wins didn't deliver was enough on the quality front and kept Illinois (16-7, 7-5) among the other teams receiving votes in the latest poll.
Ongoing struggles at Ohio State and Wisconsin exacerbated that issue. Illinois' home wins against the Buckeyes and Badgers have dipped to Quad II and Quad III victories, respectively. The road win at Wisconsin also dropped from the top quadrant to Quad II.
That leaves Illinois with just a 2-6 record in Quad I games, with the last of those wins coming Dec. 6 against Texas in New York. Not good both for Illinois' standing in the AP Top 25 or for a potential NCAA tournament seed.
The Big Ten had three teams ranked in this week's AP Top 25 with Purdue holding on to the No. 1 spot after a road loss at Indiana, which needed that weekend win after an earlier loss to Maryland. The Hoosiers stayed in the poll at No. 18, and Rutgers jumped back into the poll at No. 24. Maryland, Iowa and Northwestern were also among the other teams receiving votes.