gallery reliaquest bowl 13.JPG

Illinois head coach Bret Bielema, Illinois offensive lineman Alex Palczewski (63) and Illinois defensive back Jartavius Martin (21) in the first half during the ReliaQuest Bowl at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on January 2, 2022.

 Octavio Jones/The News Gazette

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois football will play two Friday night games this fall now that the game against Kansas has been bumped up a day to Sept. 8.

The Illini and Jayhawks will kick off at 6:30 p.m. at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, Kan. Illinois will also play a 7 p.m. game against Nebraska on Friday, Oct. 6, in Champaign. 

Illinois leads the overall series against Kansas 3-2, but the teams haven't played since 1968. Kansas won that game 47-7 in Champaign. The Jayhawks will be back in Champaign in 2024 as the return game from this fall's matchup. That two-game series was scheduled in 2014.

Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

Tags

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).