CHAMPAIGN — Illinois football will play two Friday night games this fall now that the game against Kansas has been bumped up a day to Sept. 8.
The Illini and Jayhawks will kick off at 6:30 p.m. at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, Kan. Illinois will also play a 7 p.m. game against Nebraska on Friday, Oct. 6, in Champaign.
Illinois leads the overall series against Kansas 3-2, but the teams haven't played since 1968. Kansas won that game 47-7 in Champaign. The Jayhawks will be back in Champaign in 2024 as the return game from this fall's matchup. That two-game series was scheduled in 2014.