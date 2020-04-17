CHAMPAIGN — Illinois still has work to do with its 2020 class and filling out its 2020-21 roster, but the Illini took a step forward on their next class with a Friday commitment from 2021 guard Luke Goode out of Fort Wayne, Ind.
My New Home #ILL 🔷🔶 pic.twitter.com/mMGheJLfSd— Luke Goode (@luke_goode21) April 17, 2020
"First off, I would like to thank God for blessing me with the many opportunities to fulfill my dream of playing basketball at the next level," Goode wrote in a note posted to Twitter. "Next, I would like to thank my Mom, Dad, brother, sister and extended family for the endless support during this process. Also, I would lik to thank Homestead High School, Indy Heat and Team Teague for providing a supportive platform for me to succeed.
"To the people who have helped me better my game and myself as a person, Matt Roth, Coach Johnson, Kim Felder and the whole Inday Heat staff, thank you. With that being said, I am 100 percent committed to the University of Illinois!!"
Goode is a consensus top 100 recruit in the 2021 class. The 6-foot-6, 185-pound guard is ranked No. 98 nationally by Rivals and No. 100 by 247Sports. Goode chose Illinois over other offers from Butler, IUPUI, Iowa, Louisville, Maryland, Michigan State, Northwestern, Stanford and Xavier.