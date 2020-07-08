CHAMPAIGN — The recruiting momentum Illinois football built in May and June is carrying over to July. Two days after landing from three-star defensive back DD Snyder, the Illini made it two in a week with a commitment from Class of 2021 Falls Church (Va.) Stuart athlete Kalen Villanueva.
"I came a long way from where I was at the beginning of my high school journey," Villanueva wrote in a note posted to Twitter. "If you were to ask me about my future in ninth grade, I don't know what I'd tell you. As a kid, I wasn't the most athletic kid out there. That's when my mom got me into the weight room, and I worked until I could become the man I am today.
"I couldn't have done this without my parents, my coaches, my family and friends pushing me. I'm thankful for all the coaches giving me the opportunity to advance my academic and athletic future. With that being said, I'd love to announce that I will be spending the next four years of my career at the University of Illinois."
Where Villanueva will wind up playing for Illinois is to be determined. He's listed as a wide receiver by 247Sports and a cornerback by Rivals, but graphics created for him by Illinois list him as a linebacker. His lead recruiter was also linebackers coach Miles Smith.
Villanueva is considered a two-star recruit by both Rivals and 247Sports. He had just two other FBS offer from Army and Navy along with FCS offers from Campbell, Penn and William & Mary. Villanueva's commitment puts Illinois' 2021 recruiting class at an even dozen recruits.