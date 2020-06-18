CHAMPAIGN — The state of Florida has become increasingly more important for Illinois football in terms of roster building.
Former coach Tim Beckman didn’t mine the Sunshine State for talent during his time in Champaign, signing just six Florida natives in the 2013-15 recruiting classes combined. Bill Cubit changed that with his lone class, landing six from the state, including linebacker Jake Hansen and place kicker James McCourt, two key contributors expected for Illinois in the 2020 season.
Lovie Smith has simply doubled down on recruiting one of the most prodigious states when it comes to college football talent. His first class in 2017 included seven Florida natives, and he’s added 17 more since in the 2018, 2019 and 2020 classes.
Florida hasn’t lost its importance in the 2021 class either. A Wednesday commitment from Tarpon Springs, Fla., native Dylan Rosiek was Illinois’ eighth in the class — and fourth from Florida.
“First and foremost, I want to say thank you to my family and friends for supporting me through this process,” Rosiek wrote in a note posted to Twitter. “Also would like to give a huge thanks to the East Lake coaching and training staff for giving their all every day to make me the best version of myself possible both on the field and in the classroom. Finally, I’d like to thank every coach who saw something in me and gave me an opportunity to play at the next level. With all that being said, after careful consideration and many talks with my family, I am extremely thankful and excited to announce I am committed to the University of Illinois.”
Rosiek’s commitment was the second in four days for Illinois and second from Florida after Atlantic Coast receiver Patrick Bryant II committed Sunday afternoon. The other Florida natives in the class are Winter Park cornerback Daniel Edwards and South Sumter linebacker Trevor Moffitt.
Rosiek helped East Lake — Hansen’s alma mater — go 6-5 in 2019. The 6-foot-1, 210-pound linebacker finished his junior season with 118 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 10 quarterback hurries and six sacks. Rosiek also forced six fumbles and blocked two field goals last season.
The addition of Rosiek, who is unranked by both 247Sports and Rivals, didn’t change Illinois’ team recruiting ranking. The Illini are still last in the Big Ten per 247Sports and Rivals and rank 71st and 66th, respectively, in the national team rankings. The other members of the class are DeSmet (Mo.) offensive lineman Brody Wisecarver, Atlanta Westlake defensive end Sedarius McConnell, DeSoto (Texas) quarterback Samari Collier and Griffin (Ga.) athlete Prince Green.
Rosiek had 19 total offers before choosing Illinois — the lone high-major team on his list.
Rosiek’s other FBS offers included Air Force, Army, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Coastal Carolina, Colorado State and Georgia State. He also had offers from five Ivy League programs in Dartmouth, Harvard, Pennsylvania, Princeton and Yale in addition to other FCS offers from Austin Peay, Furman, Howard, Lehigh, Mercer and UT Martin.