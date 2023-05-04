Illinois secured its quarterback of the future — or at least one of them — Thursday night with a commitment from Class of 2024 prospect Trey Petty. The Starkville, Miss., native is Illinois' third overall commit in the class and first that's not a lineman.
Petty picked Illinois after visiting campus last weekend. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound quarterback chose the Illini from among a list of suitors that also included Arkansas State, Georgia State, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Jackson State, Memphis, Mississippi State, North Texas, San Diego State, Southern Miss, Troy, Tulane, Tulsa and West Virginia.
Petty is ranked as a three-star recruit by 247Sports, Rivals and On3. Rivals is the highest on him, slotting him as the No. 24 quarterback in the country in his class and as the No. 16 prospect — and top quarterback — out of the state of Mississippi.
Petty helped lead Starkville High School to an MSHAA Class 6A state championship in 2022. The Yellowjackets went 12-3 overall and finished the year on an eight-game winning streak. Petty completed 197 of 311 passes for 2,737 yards in 14 games and threw for 30 touchdowns compared to just seven interceptions. He also rushed 168 times for 766 yards and 17 more touchdowns.
Illinois has signed a quarterback in Bret Bielema's first two full recruiting classes. The Illini added Donovan Leary in the Class of 2022, and the Sicklerville, N.J., native is the frontrunner to back up Ole Miss transfer Luke Altmyer — also a Starkville native — this fall. Illinois also signed Cal Swanson in the Class of 2023 as the first quarterback recruit of new offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr.
Petty's commitment has Illinois' 2024 recruiting class ranked 12th in the Big Ten and 60th nationally, per 247Sports. The Illini also have commitments from three-star Pickerington North (Ohio) defensive lineman and three-star Mundelein offensive lineman Brandon Hansen.