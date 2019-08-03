CHAMPAIGN — Austin Hutcherson wrapped up his official visit at Illinois around 1:30 p.m. Saturday. The 6-foot-6, 175-pound guard got a chance to watch the start of the Illini's final pre-Italy practice before leaving Ubben Basketball Complex. An hour later the Wesleyan University transfer committed to Illinois.
"First I want to say thank you to Wesleyan and all my teammates for helping me achieve my goals and helping get me to this point," Hutcherson wrote on Instagram. "I’d also like to thank all the coaches and schools that recruited me and made this process so enjoyable. With that being said, I’m 100% COMMITTED to the University of Illinois."
Hutcherson, who played the last two seasons at Division III Wesleyan in Connecticut will have to sit out the 2019-20 season at Illinois. He'll have two years of eligibility remaining starting in 2020-21. Even after adding Hutcherson, the Illini still have one available scholarship.
Hutcherson started all 25 games last season at Wesleyan and also started 26 of 29 games as a true freshman in 2017-18. The New York City native saw his production jump across the board last season as a sophomore, averaging 20 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists while shooting 39.2 percent from three-point range. He shot 44.3 percent from beyond the arc as a freshman.
