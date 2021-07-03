CHAMPAIGN — A wing-heavy 2021 recruiting class made Illinois’ priorities in 2022 fairly clear. Guards and bigs jumped to the top of the list.
The Illini added a second piece to its future backcourt Saturday with a commitment from St. Vincent-St. Mary (Ohio) guard Sencire Harris, with new assistant coach Chester Frazier the lead recruiter. The four-star guard joins three-star guard Reggie Bass as Illinois’ now pair of 2022 commitments.
It was a quick end to Harris’ recruitment. The 6-foot-3, 180-pound guard visited Illinois on June 14 and received a scholarship offer. Harris’ commitment came just 20 days later, as he picked the Illini from a list of offers that also included Xavier, Maryland, Wake Forest and Hampton.
Harris is ranked as a four-star by both Rivals and 247Sports. The former has him slotted in as the No. 59 overall prospect in the class and No. 10 shooting guard, while the latter has him at No. 93 overall and as the No. 8 shooting guard.
Harris helped lead St. Vincent-St. Mary to a 25-2 record and a state championship this past season playing alongside now Ohio State guard Malaki Branham, who was also an Illinois target during his recruitment. The Fighting Irish beat St. Francis de Dales 72-50 to claim the OHSAA Division II title — the program’s ninth — despite trailing by as many as 13 points in the first half. Harris had five points, five assists and six rebounds in the championship game.