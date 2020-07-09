CHAMPAIGN — Illinois football got shut out on in-state prospects in the Class of 2020. The first dozen commits in the Class of 2021 also came from outside the state — mostly Florida with a little mix of Georgia, Missouri and Virginia.
Josh Kreutz changed that. The Loyola Academy offensive lineman and son of six-time Pro Bowl center Olin Kreutz committed to Illinois on Thursday night. The 6-foot-2, 265-pound 2021 recruit picked the Illini over other offers from Ball State, Central Michigan, Memphis, Northern Illinois, Western Kentucky and Wyoming.
Kreutz's commitment has several ties to Illinois. His dad played for Lovie Smith from 2004-2010. Kreutz himself players for former Illini linebacker John Holecek at Loyola Academy. The Ramblers went 8-4 in 2019, and Kreutz was also on the 2018 team that won the Class 8A state title.
Kreutz is the first in-state recruit to commit to Illinois since Belleville West's Keith Randolph committed in December 2018 as part of the Illini's 2019 class. Kreutz is ranked as the No. 24 prospect in the state of Illinois in the 2021 class by 247Sports.
Thursday's commitment from Kreutz was the third this week after three-star defensive back DD Snyder (Tampa, Fla.) and two-star linebacker Kalen Villanueva (Falls Church, Va.) committed earlier in the week. Illinois now has 13 total commitments in the Class of 2021, and the group now ranks 11th in the Big Ten and 54th nationally per 247Sports.