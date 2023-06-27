CHAMPAIGN — June continues to be a fruitful recruiting month for Illinois football coach Bret Bielema with his ability to turn official visits into commitments.
Wheaton North’s Joe Barna is the latest to pick the Illini fresh off a weekend trip to Champaign. The three-star defensive lineman announced he was “Staying home!!!” in a Tuesday morning tweet. His commitment was the second in two days after unranked Vero Beach (Fla.) defensive back Amar Reynolds committed Monday evening.
Barna picked Illinois over other offers from a slew of FBS offers that were a mix of Power Five and Group of Five. The 6-foot-4, 245-pound defensive lineman took an official visit to Wisconsin on June 16 before his official visit to Illinois this past weekend. Barna’s list of offers also included Ball State, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Iowa State, Kansas, Kent State, Miami (Ohio), Northern Illinois, Ohio, Oklahoma, Old Dominion, Purdue, Toledo, Tulane, Washington State, Western Michigan and Wyoming.
Barna helped Wheaton North go 9-2 last season and finish second in the DuKane Conference. Barna had four sacks and three tackles for loss in the Falcons’ first round Class 7A playoff win against Willowbrook before they lost in the second round to Lake Zurich. Barna also played a notable role on the 2021 Class 7A state champion Wheaton North team.
Barna’s commitment keeps Illinois’ 2024 recruiting class ranked 10th in the Big Ten, but elevates it to 40th nationally. The Wheaton North product is also the fifth in-state commitment joining three-star Morgan Park athlete Tyseasn Griffin, three-star Lyons Township lineman Eddie Tuerk, three-star Pinckneyville tight end Karsen Konkel and three-star Mundelein offensive lineman Brandon Hansen.