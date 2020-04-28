CHAMPAIGN — Brian Hightower saw limited action in his first two seasons at Miami. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound wide receiver was behind the likes of K.J. Osborn and Jeff Thomas — among several others — on the Hurricanes' depth chart the past two seasons, creating few opportunities on the field.
Hightower could see those opportunities blossom at Illinois. The Leimert Park, Calif., native committed to the Illini on Tuesday afternoon. After sitting out the 2020 season save for a possible change NCAA transfer rules, Hightower will be in place for the 2021 season that will see Illinois lose Josh Imatorbhebhe, Ricky Smalling and Trevon Sidney from its wide receiver corps.
I’ve been in the dark but I promise you’ll see a brighter me... #Illini #LittyvILLe #B1G pic.twitter.com/OWfXoGPCrD— Brian Hightower (@longlivee14) April 28, 2020
Hightower appeared in 18 games in two seasons at Miami, but played in just seven in 2019. He finished his time with the Hurricanes catching 12 passes for 148 yards and one touchdown. His lone score came as a true freshman in 2018.
Hightower was a consensus four-star recruit in the Class of 2018 out of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., where he transferred after his sophomore year at Calabasas (Calif.) High School. Hightower caught 71 passes for 1,344 yards and 14 touchdowns in a breakout sophomore season at Calabasas before transferring to IMG Academy. He led IMG with 35 catches for 445 yards and five touchdowns as a senior.
Hightower was ranked as high as the No. 141 overall recruit in the 2018 class by ESPN, but 247Sports (No. 169) and Rivals (No. 190) were just as high on him. He was also selected for the 2018 U.S. Army All-American Bowl and chose Miami over other offers from Alabama, Clemson and USC.