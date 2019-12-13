CHAMPAIGN — Illinois kept recruiting Class of 2020 quarterback Gregory "Deuce" Spann even when it had a commitment from CJ Dixon at the position. That persistent pursuit paid off Friday afternoon when Spann committed just more than 12 hours after reports that Dixon had re-opened his recruitment.
100% COMMITTED #LITTYVILLE🔶🔷 pic.twitter.com/dyHBrTzppS— ✌🏾6 (@deuce_spann) December 13, 2019
Spann is a consensus three-star recruit in the 2020 class. The St. Petersburg (Fla.) Lakewood product was ranked as the No. 22 dual-threat quarterback in the country by Rivals and No. 33 by 247Sports. He had more than two dozen offers, including the likes of Auburn, Duke, Florida State, Georgia, Louisville, Maryland, Miami, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Syracuse, Utah and Virginia Tech.
Spann helped Lakewood (12-1) reach the semifinals of the Class 4A FHSAA state playoffs. The Spartans ultimately lost to eventual champs Booker T. Washington. Spann finished his senior season completing 117 of 253 passes for 1,937 yards, 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also rushed 100 times for 847 yards and 10 more touchdowns.
Spann's commitment puts Illinois back at 11 for the Class of 2020, with the early signing period set to begin Wednesday. The Illini's class is currently ranked 77th nationally and last in the Big Ten by Rivals and 84th nationally and last in the Big Ten by 247Sports.