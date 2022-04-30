CHAMPAIGN — Illinois missed out on Terrence Shannon Jr. the first time through the Chicago native’s recruitment.
The second time, too, at least technically, considering he flipped from DePaul to Texas Tech before starting his college basketball career.
Turns out the third time’s a charm.
Shannon committed to Illinois on Friday afternoon after playing the past three seasons for the Red Raiders. Shannon announced his decision via Twitter, posting a graphic of himself wearing an Illini number 0 jersey.
Shannon’s familiarity with the Illini, coach Brad Underwood and assistant coach Tim Anderson put Illinois in position to land the former four-star recruit, who was also being pursued by the likes of Michigan and Kentucky, among others.
Underwood was obviously involved in Shannon’s initial recruitment to Champaign, and Anderson was on staff at DePaul when the Lincoln Park graduate first committed to the Blue Demons. Shannon ultimately wound up using a prep year at IMG Academy (Fla.) before switching his original commitment to Texas Tech as a four-star recruit and top-100 prospect in the Class of 2019.
Shannon also was offered by Florida State, Louisville, Maryland, Mississippi, Saint Louis, Texas A&M, UConn, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest before he landed at Texas Tech.
Shannon was more often a starter than not in his three seasons in Lubbock, Texas, playing for both Chris Beard and Mark Adams before announcing on April 7 that he was entering the transfer portal. The 6-foot-6, 215-pound guard started 20 of 26 games during the 2021-22 season and averaged 10.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and two assists for the Red Raiders, who finished 27-10 and reached the Sweet 16 before seeing their season end against Duke in the NCAA tournament.
That included in all three of their NCAA tournament games, in which Shannon put up a cumulative 31 points, four rebounds, six assists and two blocked shots — the majority of that production in a first-round win over Montana State.
The 2021-22 season continued a streak of three years where Shannon’s production wavered in some areas but grew in others. He averaged 9.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and one assist in the 2019-20 season as a true freshman and followed that up averaging 12.9 points, four rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.1 steals in the 2020-21 season as a sophomore.
Shannon’s commitment marks the first roster addition via transfer for Illinois this offseason after losing four players to the portal in Omar Payne (Jacksonville), Andre Curbelo (St. John’s), Brandin Podziemski (undecided) and Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk (undecided). Shannon will join a group of newcomers that includes freshmen Skyy Clark, Jayden Epps, Sencire Harris and Ty Rodgers.
Shannon will provide a veteran presence on an Illinois team that was trending rather young given all the roster changes following the 2021-22 Big Ten regular-season championship season. Shannon now projects as the only senior on the roster.
That could still change, of course. The Illini still have three open scholarships remaining after landing a commitment from Shannon. Underwood has not committed to using them all, and the Illinois staff has shown interest in several veteran lead guards to run the point along with Clark and Epps and in several frontcourt players.
The latter became a priority when Kofi Cockburn opted to enter the NBA draft and hire an agent and only became more of a need when Bosmans-Verdonk entered the portal somewhat unexpectedly Wednesday afternoon.
Adding Shannon gives Illinois a boost in the projected rankings for the 2022-23 season. The Illini sat at No. 34 in Bart Torvik’s T-Rank projections before Shannon, with an adjusted offensive efficiency projected at 36th nationally and adjusted defensive efficiency projected at 40th.
Illinois will climb to No. 25 in Torvik’s T-Rank projections with Shannon. His presence doesn’t change Illinois’ adjusted defensive efficiency metrics, but he projects as a net positive offensively, with the Illini climbing into a tie for 20th with Indiana.