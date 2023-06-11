CHAMPAIGN — Illinois' major official visit weekend has now yielded two commitments in the Class of 2024. Three-star linebacker Easton Baker announced his commitment Sunday night roughly an hour after three-star defensive lineman Demetrius John did the same.
Both Baker and John were part of a dozen-plus in Champaign over the weekend. That time on campus — particularly with Illinois coach Bret Bielema — made the difference for Baker.
"After spending the weekend with this defensive staff (and) Coach Bielema, this is definitely (the) move for me," Baker tweeted. "Thanks to everyone that helped me along the way."
After spending the weekend with this Defensive staff & Coach Bielema, This is definitely move for me. Thanks to everyone that helped me along the way. @BretBielema @CoachBuh @grantmorgan15 #FamILLY pic.twitter.com/Ah3KB1h7gw— EASTON BAKER 🥷 (@BakerEaston) June 12, 2023
Baker's commitment to Illinois constitutes a recruiting flip for Bielema and the Illini. The 6-foot-1, 212-pound linebacker was initially committed to BYU. Baker reopened his recruitment in early May after being pledged to the Cougars since his freshman year. Baker had other offers from Oklahoma, Air Force, Arizona State, Army, Boise State, Liberty and Utah Tech.
Baker helped lead Stansbury (Utah) to a 12-1 record last season and a perfect 7-0 mark in region play. The Stallions lost to Lehi (Utah) in the semifinals of the Class 5A UHSAA/Mountain America football state championships. Baker earned all-state honors and finished his junior season with 83 tackles, eight tackles for loss, five sacks, one interception and one forced fumble.
Illinois' 2024 recruiting class stands at five after Baker's commitment. The rest of the class includes John, three-star Starkville (Miss.) quarterback Trey Petty, three-star Pickerington North (Ohio) defensive lineman Angelo McCullom and three-star Mundelein offensive lineman Brandon Hansen. The Illini's class moved up to 12th in the Big Ten and 59th nationally, per 247Sports.