Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Cloudy skies this morning followed by strong thunderstorms during the afternoon. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. High 83F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low around 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.