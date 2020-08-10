CHAMPAIGN — St. Louis has been good to Illinois football on the recruiting front in the Lovie Smith era. Well, mostly since Smith hired former Trinity Catholic (Mo.) coach Cory Patterson and put him in charge of the Illini tight ends.
Patterson’s ties to St. Louis helped Illinois land Trinity stars Isaiah Williams and Shammond Cooper in the Class of 2019 along with Moses Okpala out of Ladue, Josh Plohr from Christian Brothers and Keith Randolph from across the river at Belleville West. The 2020 class delivered two more Trinity standouts in Reggie Love and James Frenchie in addition to Ritenour’s Kevin Tyler.
The St. Louis-to-Illinois pipeline has continued in the Illini’s 2021 recruiting efforts. After landing DeSmet offensive lineman Brody Wisecarver in May, Illinois secured a commitment from CBC standout Chevy Brenson on Monday.
COMMITTED !!✍🏽 pic.twitter.com/0nFCTjNtXH— Chevalier “karate” Brenson (@chevalierbren) August 10, 2020
Brenson is ranked as a three-star recruit by both Rivals and 247Sports. The 6-foot-4, 195-pound wide receiver ultimately chose Illinois from a group of offers that also included Army, Austin Peay, Ball State, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Colorado Sate, Illinois State, Kansas State, Kent State, Memphis, Miami (Ohio), New Mexico, Northern Iowa, Ohio, South Dakota, Southern Illinois, Toledo, Western Michigan and William & Mary.
Brenson played a key role in CBC’s 8-3 season last fall. The Cadets won their first game in the MSHSAA Class 6 playoffs before falling to eventual state champion DeSmet. Brenson finished his junior season with 44 catches for 676 yards and seven touchdowns.
Brenson is Illinois’ 16th commitment in the Class of 2021 and second in two days after Manteno offensive lineman Josh Gesky committed Sunday.
The Illini’s class jumped five spots to No. 56 nationally per 247Sports with the addition of the CBC wide receiver and leapfrogged Indiana for the No. 11 spot in the Big Ten.