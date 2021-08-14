CHAMPAIGN — Bart Miller didn’t hesitate when mentioning Illinois’ win against No. 15 Purdue in West Lafayette, Ind., as one of his most-clear memories of the Illini’s 2001 Big Ten championship season.
That it included a Schaumburg guy — Illinois quarterback Kurt Kittner — righting his own ship after a disastrous first half and guiding a third quarter comeback for the 38-13 victory probably helped. Miller was a junior at Elk Grove High School that year. He knew all about Kittner.
Miller developed a relationship with then-Illinois linebackers coach Osia Lewis, too. The Illini assistant ultimately recruited Miller to New Mexico.
Illinois will celebrate its 2001 Big Ten championship team during Aug. 28 season opener against Nebraska. Former coach Ron Turner will be back in Champaign and serve as honorary captain. Several members of that title-winning team will sign autographs in Grange Grove before the game.
“I remember that season a lot,” said Miller, who is in his first season as offensive line coach on Bret Bielema’s staff. “It’s kind of a neat deal getting to see those guys come back. That was a pretty awesome year when I was in high school. Everybody had that Illini fever that year. Hopefully we can get that back.”
Fellow assistant coach Terrance Jamison’s memories of that 2001 Illinois football season aren’t quite as sharp as Miller’s. The Illini defensive line coach and Harvey native was just a freshman at Thornton Township High School that fall.
That what Illinois accomplished in 2001 — winning a Big Ten title after going 5-6 the previous season — still stood out to Jamison as a “tremendous success.” Like Miller, he’s hoping his Illini can repeat it.
“Obviously, we want to bring that success back,” Jamison said. “It’s good to have that team back in town to celebrate the 20-year anniversary. It’s been 20 years. We’re just excited about now and what we can do moving forward.”
Illinois’ path back to a Big Ten championship hasn’t been straightforward in the past two decades. Bielema is the program’s fifth coach since Turner was fired in 2004 after following up the conference title with three sub-.500 seasons.
The Illini have only made five bowl games since 2001. And only once did they happen in consecutive seasons with the Texas Bowl in 2010 and Kraft Fight Hunger Bowl in 2011 under Ron Zook, who was also fired before the latter of those two bowl games was played.
Reaching the same level of success the 2001 Illinois team accomplished, however, is still the goal of this new coaching staff under Bielema.
“It’s going to take a tremendous amount of work and dedication on our part as a staff and on the players,” Miller said. “We’ve got to recruit well. We’ve got to perform. We’ve got to train every day and be our best selves every day and continue to build this thing the right way.”
Miller referred to Illinois under Bielema as a “developmental program.” The offensive line coach sees the current team buying in to the level of consistency Bielema wants. Recruit the right way — plus pair that with some success on the field — and the Illini will be on a much-better path.
“I think we’ll continue to see hopefully growth and improvement and we’ll see how the rest of the league happens,” Miller said. “We’re excited about what we can bring. We’re excited about where this program is headed, and hopefully we see the result here shortly.”
Having the 2001 team back on campus for the 20-year reunion of its Big Ten championship can only help the process. The current team can hear what it took for that group to go from 5-6 and tied for ninth in a then 11-team Big Ten one season to winning a conference title the next.
“Any time you can bring experience back and share that there’s learning involved,” Miller said. “There’s things that they know and have gone through. … Those experiences, I think, provide a little perspective to these guys. That will be very neat for them to see that and see what this place really was when it was rocking.”