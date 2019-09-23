CHAMPAIGN — Illinois hosted one of its top remaining priorities in the Class of 2020 this weekend when Morgan Park four-star combo guard Adam Miller made his official visit to Champaign. The Illini's recruiting momentum continued Monday afternoon when four-star point guard Andre Curbelo — the other backcourt priority in a class that's going to need two guards — put Illinois in his top five along with Indiana, Miami, Oregon and St. John's.
Curbelo is a consensus four-star prospect and is ranked as high as No. 48 in the Class of 2020 by Rivals. The 6-foot, 170-pound Puerto Rico native, who plays his high school ball at Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.), is the No. 8 point guard in the class.
Illinois is pursuing two guards in the 2020 class because it will be a need for the 2020-21 season. Senior guard Andres Feliz will exhaust his eligibility after this season, and sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu is seen as a potential first round NBA draft pick next June. That makes room for both Curbelo and Miller or other guards that fit the point guard and combo guard roles, respectively.
The other teams in Curbelo's top five have varying degrees of point guard need for 2020-21. Oregon is at the top of that list, with the Ducks set to lose Payton Pritchard after this coming season. St. John's will have just one returning point guard next season in current freshman Johnathan McGriff. Both Indiana (Rob Phinesee) and Miami (Chris Lykes) appear set for 2020-21.
Curbelo averaged 16.1 points, six rebounds, seven assists and four steals and shot 43 percent from beyond the arc as a junior to lead Long Island Lutheran to the New York Federation Class AA state title. He was just as productive for the New York Jayhawks on the adidas Gauntlet circuit, averaging 16.7 points, 5.7 assists and 4.1 rebounds. Curbelo also represented Puerto Rico in the FIBA U19 World Cup and put up 11.1 points, 5.6 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game.