CHAMPAIGN — Illinois football is acquiring another cushy scheduling spot for its 2021 season, the team announced Tuesday, as its Big Ten home game against Maryland will kick off on a Friday night.
The game was originally scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 18, but now will be played on Sept. 17 inside Memorial Stadium. This and the Aug. 28 season opener against Nebraska in Champaign-Urbana are early chances for Illini coach Bret Bielema to show off his first version of the program.
“We are very excited to be in a national prime time spot for our Maryland game,” Bielema said in a statement. “It is another opportunity to showcase our team, university, campus and the best fans in college football."
No kickoff time or TV information was provided with the scheduling change.
The Illinois-Maryland matchup also marks the return of former Illini coach Ron Zook to C-U. Zook took over as Terrapins coach Mike Locksley's associate head coach, special teams coordinator and outside linebackers coach in February. Zook was Illinois' head coach between 2005 and 2011, with Locksley serving as his offensive coordinator at Illinois early on in his tenure.
This will mark Maryland's first-ever trip to Memorial Stadium. The two teams have only met once before, with the Terrapins winning 63-33 during the 2018 season in College Park, Md.