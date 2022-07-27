CHAMPAIGN — The Illinois men’s basketball team has yet to release its full schedule for the upcoming 2022-23 season.
But when the season starts on Nov. 7, the Illini will host a nearby in-state school: Eastern Illinois.
The Panthers and second-year coach Marty Simmons will make the 45-minute trip north to State Farm Center and play the Illini. EIU released its full schedule on Wednesday afternoon, but the time for the Illinois-EIU game is to be determined.
Illinois and EIU last met in a charity exhibition game that benefited disaster relief for the American Red Cross prior to the start of the 2017-18 season. EIU upset the Illini 80-67 at Lantz Arena in Charleston in what was Brad Underwood’s first game on the Illinois sidelines.
In games that actually count towards a team’s final record, the Illini have never lost to the Panthers. Illinois owns a 6-0 all-time series record against EIU, with all six games happening in Champaign since 1986. Illinois won 80-68 on Dec. 10, 2002 in the last game between the two programs.
Other Illinois nonconference games on the Illini’s schedule that have been released are on Nov. 18 against UCLA in Las Vegas, Nov. 20 against either Baylor or Virginia in Las Vegas, Nov. 29 against Syracuse in Champaign, Dec. 6 against Texas in New York City and Dec. 22 against Missouri in St. Louis.
Illinois is coming off a 23-10 record last season that included a share of the Big Ten regular-season title and a second-round exit in the NCAA tournament.
EIU struggled in Simmons’ first season last winter, compiling a 5-26 record that included a 3-15 mark in the Ohio Valley Conference. Former Illini men’s basketball player and athletic administrator Tom Michael is EIU’s athletic director.
The Panthers will begin an 18-game OVC schedule on Dec. 29 against league newcomer Lindenwood in Charleston. Along with Illinois, EIU will play at Big Ten foes Ohio State (Nov. 16) and Iowa (Dec. 21.
Other notable nonconference home games for the Panthers in Charleston include their first game against Illinois State since 1998 when the two teams meet on Nov. 10, Northern Illinois on Nov. 30 and Western Illinois on Dec. 10.